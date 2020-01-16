Women's team gets home win over Glendale Community College
On Wednesday night, the Apaches took on the Gauchos of Glendale Community College. The Apaches jumped out to a 27-8 lead at the end of the first quarter and would go into halftime with a 43-16 lead. The Gauchos would outscore the Apaches in the third quarter 14-17. In the fourth, the Apaches scoring would pick up, and they would outscore GCC 32-9, resulting in an 89-42 victory.
The win was an all-around team effort with the Apaches dishing out 26 assists, grabbing 55 rebounds and shooting 55% from the field. The Apaches have now won seven in a row and are 15-3 on the season.
"It was a great overall team effort, especially on the defensive end. We also shot the ball well and worked together to create good shots for each other," Coach Laura Hughes said.
Women's basketball travels to Phoenix on Saturday to take on Phoenix College at 2 p.m.
Men's team streak stops after loss to GCC
The Cochise College men's basketball team saw their win streak come to an end with a 76-69 setback at home versus Glendale CC. The loss drops the Apaches to 12-6 overall and 6-4 in ACCAC play.
Cochise would come out strong taking an early 11-4 lead behind multiple baskets by Sophomores Milan Szabo and Naje Smith. Glendale would chip away and eventually go into halftime tied at 37.
The beginning of the second half would see the Apaches take a nine-point lead early, only to be plagued by missed block-outs and missed shots that would eventually see the score even at 60. From there, Glendale would finish the game on a 16-9 run to close the game out.
Sophomore Naje Smith would lead all scorers with 24 points. Sophomore Milan Szabo had a great night on the glass with 13 rebounds while Sophomore Damon Wall would finish with 19 points and a season-high ten assists.
"Right now, we have to coach effort instead of coaching basketball. We can say we missed defensive assignments and block-outs, but holding a team to 76 points should be more than enough to win if we are playing with energy and enthusiasm and running offense hard with a purpose," said Cochise Head Coach Jerry Carrillo. "We get an opportunity on Saturday to start another streak."
The Apaches travel to Phoenix College on Saturday, January 25, to close out the first half of ACCAC play.
Submitted by Cochise College Athletics