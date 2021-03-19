More than three years with the Herald/Review, and this by far is the hardest piece I’ve had to write. This, my last byline as an employee for the Herald/Review and Wick Communications, serves as a thank you.
I came to Sierra Vista a recent college grad with no clue about the place I was heading to or the people I was going to be encountering. All I knew was someone was giving me a chance. A chance at something I wanted since I was 10 years old. Thank you Jennifer Sorenson and the staff at the Herald/Review, who picked me to share the voices in our community, for taking a chance on me and giving me a start in this profession, even if I didn’t have print news experience when you offered me the job.
My time with the Herald/Review has flown by and each day I’ve learned something new. Thank you to the amazing editorial team — present and past — for helping me learn this community, the newsroom and the ebbs and flow of every day. Thank you for being there to vent and talk to because few understand what our jobs actually entail. I know I wouldn’t have grown as a journalist, writer or in confidence without each of you.
During my time as a sports reporter and sports editor for the paper I’ve experienced the highs and lows our athletes, coaches and fellow fans have felt — whether it was big wins, season-ending losses or even having seasons taken away. My colleagues and my coverage would not have been possible without the openness and willingness from coaches, players and administrators.
Thank you to my too-many-to-name athletic directors, coaches and players for welcoming me with open arms and supporting me and the Herald/Review's coverage of local athletics. In three years we have made our sports section a dedication to our local schools and teams, which is what should fill those pages. Even though I won’t be attending games as a member of the media, I will always be a fan of all of the county schools and hope to catch some games as a fan. I wish you all nothing but the best.
With all that being said, it’s time for a new start and a new chapter — for both me and the paper.
I am happy to inform you that Bruce Whetten will be taking over as sports editor. Bruce will also be helping the news staff by covering Douglas news as well as orchestrating the sports section. I am happy Bruce will be taking over my position, because that means I’m leaving the section and the athletic community in good, caring and capable hands. Bruce and I share a passion for sports and like me, he cares about athletics in our community. I know Bruce will carry on the progress I’ve made with keeping our sports section local and will shine light on all Cochise County has to offer.
For those wondering, I won't be going far. The next chapter of my career starts Monday, when I take on the role as the marketing and communications coordinator for Canyon Vista Medical Center. I'm happy to be staying in the area and am looking forward to sharing all the great things and success stories coming out of your local hospital with you.
Thank you, Herald/Review subscribers and supporters, for the love, and hate, over the last three years. I’ll cherish the moments I’ve met, spoke and even received letters and emails from you.
