There’s a new game in town! “Pickleball” is a game played with paddles and is very similar to other games like tennis, ping-pong, badminton, and racquetball – meaning if you have played these games before, you already have some skills at the game. It is a great way to exercise.
Here in Sierra Vista, we have eight dedicated outdoor courts and lights for evening play at the Oscar Yrun Community Center located at 3020 E. Tacoma Street. There is a club that goes by the name of “Sky Island Pickleball Club (SIPC), founded in the summer of 2019 that meets for matches, instruction, and play on a regular weekly basis.
The club is a 501(c)(3) non-profit with 90 plus members, and is in the process of obtaining grants to further its mission of “growing the sport of Pickleball throughout Cochise County by providing an organized approach to high quality instruction, individual and team skills development, and social and competitive events, while promoting good sportsmanship, better health, and enduring friendships.”
We understand that the current crisis facing our nation has focused attention to more important matters; however, when things return to normal, the Sky Island Pickleball Club invites you to come out and enjoy friendship, sport, and exercise. For more information, visit our webpage at https://www.skyislandpickleball.com/
Submitted by Mike Lavelle, from the Sierra Vista Pickleball Sky Island Club