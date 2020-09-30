FORT HUACHUCA — Charlie Comolli bested the field by nine strokes this weekend to win his fourth Greater Huachuca Men’s Golf Club Championship at Mountain View Golf Course on Fort Huachuca.
Comolli shot a solid three-under par 69 on Saturday and followed up with a masterful six-under par 66 on Sunday to run away with the title. His nine-under par 135 total from the Championship tees was the best two-day score in recent Club history.
The annual event was the Club’s first tournament back since the pandemic shut-down in March. Seventy-two men and women golfers competed gross and net across five Divisions. In the Championship Division, Comolli took first gross and Club Champion honors, with RJ Wright coming in second with an even-par 144 total and Mal Miller in third at 151. Adam Risner won first gross in the Open Division with a 147, one stroke better than John Chaisson. Mike Koester took first net honors with a one-under par 143, and Francisco Ruiz came in second at 147. In the Senior Division, Bernie Polaha shot a 157, five strokes better than Dave Hendrickson. Rene Salmon was the net winner at 11-under par 133. His score was also good for Overall Low Net Champion for the tournament. Terry Hunt took second net with a 147 total.
In the Super Senior Division, Rod Branham’s 150 was good for first gross, three strokes better than Gil Vasquez. On the net side, Chong Van Hazel shot a three-under par 141. John Doyle took second net at 148. Jerry Harlin shot a five-under par 139 to win the Legends Division. Gordon Carver came in second gross at 145. Don Martin took third at 150 and Tad Davis was fourth at 152. On the net side, Ron Wagner shot a three-under par 141, one stroke better than Don Gordon. Skip Moore came in third at 148 and Jim Manns was fourth at 151.
The Men’s Club tournament schedule is still in flux, but the Club’s annual Match Play Championship is on the books for the month of October. For more information on playing Mountain View Golf Course or joining the Men’s Club, contact the Pro Shop at 538-7088.
