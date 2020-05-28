TUCSON — Tucson Speedway opened its gates last Saturday and Sunday to eager race teams and fans ready for some action-packed entertainment.
Drivers and teams made the trek to the 3/8th-mile oval from California, Las Vegas and Washington, doubling the fields in some divisions.
“There’s nothing open in the Pacific Northwest, we had to find something,” said Brice Bezanson who traveled from Washington to race his No. 7 Super Late Model.
When asked what brought Andy Allen and his No. 22 Super Late Model team from California, he simply said “You’re open.”
“With all the uncertainty we have all gone through these past few months, getting back to racing helps to start getting life somewhat back to normal,” said Mike Vaughan, a regular at the track in the #19 Pro Stock. “We need to find a light at the end of the tunnel,” he added.
Two young drivers made special debuts during the weekend event.
At 15 years old, Kyle Keller of Las Vegas made his NASCAR Super Late Model debut on Saturday. The last time he was on the track at Tucson Speedway was in a Bandolero at the age of 9. He went home with a seventh-place finish.
Adam Farr, the 2019 Tucson Speedway Outlaw Bandolero champion, took his first competitive laps in the #55 Thunder Truck on Sunday finishing fourth in the field.
The Super Late Model division saw the greatest increase in competition, but in the end, on both days, it was Tucson driver Kole Raz taking the checkered flag.
The Modifieds also welcomed some out-of-towners, but none could make it to the front to compete with Bill Engle of Tucson who won his first race of the season.
The Pro Stock division had some early excitement with Bill Paddock Jr. of Las Vegas taking the top spot in qualifying. However, at the checkered flag, it was Dylan Jones of Tucson for the win.
Two drivers traveled the distance to compete in the entry-level Hobby Stock division. Bobby Schumacher of Las Vegas took a commanding lead dominating the race until the father-son team of Shannon and Colton Tutt of Tucson gave him a run in the final laps. He held the lead across the line, but was stricken of his win upon post-race inspection. Shannon Tutt assumed the victory.
Cody Cambensy of Tucson continues to dominate in the Thunder Trucks with his third main event win.
Hershel McGriff Jr. of Vail used lapped traffic to get around Brandon Schilling of Tucson on the final lap of the Outlaw main event for his first win of the season.
In the Hornet division, Joey Searle of Tucson held off Randy Spivey of Sierra Vista for the win in his No. 11 car.
For information on upcoming events, visit www.tucsonspeedway.com.