Briggs Duce drives his shot off of the first tee during play Saturday on the Pueblo del Sol Golf Course. Duce went on to claim his fourth consecutive Sierra Vista Open title last weekend.

SIERRA VISTA — The 36th annual Sierra Vista Open golf tournament concluded Sunday evening with Briggs Duce claiming his fourth consecutive championship.

Duce was crowned the Gross Overall Champion with a score of 136. Michael Martin finished second in the gross flight with a score of 139 and Jim Prasse finished third with a score of 146.

The Net Overall Champion was Chris Herrbach with a score of 133. Herrbach was in the second flight of four net flights as there were 68 competitors in the net field.

Clint Briseno, president of The Huachucans, said they raised a grand total of $70,000 from the weekend. He added that although the number is lower than last year, because they didn’t have the dinner, they will net more which means more money for kids in the county.

“Overall it was a great weekend,” Briseno said. “We receive a lot of positive feedback.”

Net Flight Results: 

Flight #1:

1st Robert Bryant — 143

T-2nd JP Bailey, Kendall Brown and Mark Chullino — 148

Flight #2

2nd Alan Bravin — 145

3rd Dana Parnaby — 150

Flight #3:

1st David Darnell — 145

2nd Kevin McKeown — 147

3rd Craig Fackrell — 150

Flight #4:

1st D'Wayne Sherwood — 136

2nd Bill Lightner — 138

3rd Dennis Sherwood — 141

