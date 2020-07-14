DOUGLAS — The Douglas Chargers Youth Football and Cheer League (DYFCL) has become the latest casualty of the COVID-19 pandemic announcing they were canceling their upcoming season.
Last week’s announcement affects roughly 165 players and cheerleaders along with the 20 to 30 volunteers who were part of the Douglas Chargers last year.
The Chargers had yet to hold any registration this year anticipating the possible cancellation which last week, became a reality.
“The Douglas Chargers board has made the difficult decision to cancel the 2020 season,” a post on the Douglas Charger Facebook page reads. “The hurdles and virus itself were just too much to leave to chance. We are all disappointed and wish everyone well and we will look forward to next year.”
The Chargers are part of the Southeast Arizona Youth Football and Cheer League (SAYFCL) which includes the teams in Sierra Vista, Bisbee, Benson, Vail and Willcox.
“It was definitely sad news when Douglas decided to cancel its season.” SAYFCL Commissioner Ken Nelson said. “All associations including the cities of Sierra Vista, Vail, Willcox, Bisbee and Benson are all experiencing the pains caused by the current pandemic. It has not been from a lack of will from the league officials or participants, but the current virus restrictions and delays caused by the nationwide shutdown that have been the biggest hurdles to overcome.”
Nelson announced that a county board meeting will be held on Sunday. It will not be open to the public and is limited to county officers and league presidents who will determine how to proceed with the remaining county programs that are still active. The board already voted to have the season but Sunday’s meeting will provide an update for which teams will or will not play.
Following the announcement by the Douglas Chargers board, a letter that was sent out to families of players in the Douglas organization.
“Typically we start practice at the end of July and play the first game around Labor Day weekend,” the letter states. “This year’s schedule was to start practice on August 30 and the first game being played October 3. In the end we were not confident we could put forth a productive and safe season that would meet the expectations of our participants and their families.”
Some of the reasons the Chargers board gave for canceling the season are they don’t have enough helmets and they won’t arrive in time for the Aug. 30 start date, the City of Douglas being in Phase 1 indefinitely, DHS athletics being up in the air and the possibility of not being able to do their two largest fundraisers. DHS athletics will not start summer workouts until Aug. 3.