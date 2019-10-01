Fairways and Basepaths: A tip of the cap

It was impressive, productive and well worth the trips. On Friday I participated in the 24th annual “Save Our Kids Golf Scramble” at the posh Oro Valley Country Club course in Tucson. On Saturday evening I attended the annual dinner for the Sierra Vista Boys and Girls Club, held at Columbian Hall on Kayetan Drive.
I first played in the Tucson event in 1998; that one at the Tucson National course, along with my friend Canadian Peter Lawson who owned and operated the Turquoise Valley golf course for two decades. Peter and I collaborated on many other charitable golf events, as well.
The golf benefitted “Mentoring Tucson’s Kids.” It’s a program for youth ages 6 to 17, focusing on those who live in group or foster homes, or whose parents are in prison, or in single-parent homes. Caring mentors take the mentees on activities such as trips, biking, and sports events and provide them with feelings of self-worth. Statistics have shown these kids stay away from trouble and drugs, and 90 percent graduate from high school. The golf events and associated auctions have raised cash for the program.
The Sierra Vista Boys and Girls Club had different beginnings, sponsors and objectives than the mentoring group but there are similarities in values and outcomes. For one example, a Buena High School sophomore spoke to the assemblage about the importance of the club and about his personal positive changes since belonging, and through participation in the activities, citing examples of enhanced confidence and of setting his future goals.
Many attending dignitaries were introduced, along with club officials.
Here’s a tip of the cap to the important promoters of programs like these who give not only money, but also their energies and precious time.