Guidelines set forth by Arizona Governor Ducey make sense. Social distancing and hygiene are our best chances to weather and survive this pandemic. Ducey also advocates for exercise. Sitting in restaurants is off limits, but golf courses are allowed to stay open.
The governor is right. Let me make a pitch for golf. It's a healthy game; an open air activity on oxygen-producing green grass with trees that are currently leafing. Vegetation takes in carbon dioxide and creates oxygen, which is an element absolutely essential for human beings. If you're not presently a golfer, you can call a PGA pro to, at a minimum, present the fundamentals, at the proper "physical distance", to give you a start. Alternatively, you could tune in the Golf Channel on television. Or, just teach yourself.
We can't stay "cooped up"; we have to at least get out and walk around the block, not just for physical health but as a hedge against a worrisome ailment that is sometimes labelled "cabin fever."
It was when I first enrolled in college that I heard the phrase, "A sound mind in a sound body," It was the mantra of the department of Health, Physical Education and Recreation (HPER). That goal has never been more important than in today's climate.