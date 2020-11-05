November is here, and that means the penultimate golf tournament, The Masters is nearly here. Rescheduled from April, the event that is most coveted by player and fan alike will be staged mid-November on some of the most exquisite and expensive real estate on the planet.
The Masters tournament always boosts golf's stock. New players get interested and head for the links. Equipment sales soar. It's a good deal all the way around. Golf courses are healthy places, with blue skies, fresh air, and acres of oxygen-producing trees and green grasses of various types.
Mental health of players can be improved. If you can appreciate and overcome the challenges, resist frustrations in a game that no one ever completely masters, and drink in the beauty of the landscape, then you will be satisfied with the time spent.
The economy will benefit, this month. Golfers usually are inclined to 'buy a better game' like a new 'adjustable' driver for that bit of extra distance and improved direction; a new putter for some magic on the green; a new type of golf ball which is touted to absolutely achieve the desired result.
If you tune in, and budget allows, make sure your TV set is high-definition and the screen is large enough. The televised Masters tournament is something special to see; camerawork is always outstanding, close-ups and details remarkable. And since each swing or stroke a player makes is worth a few thousand dollars, watching a group of millionaires play a game can be quite entertaining.
