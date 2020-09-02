DOUGLAS — The field is set for the 85th Annual Labor Day Golf Tournament which is scheduled for Sept. 4-7 at the Douglas Golf Course on Leslie Canyon Road.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions that are in place the number of two-man teams participating this year has been reduced from 50 down to 40 with a number of golfers on a waiting list.
The event kicks off Friday with a practice round which will be followed by a fun night for those that are interested in attending.
Saturday’s format will be a better ball, full handicap. The lowest possible score will be 61.
Sunday’s format will be scrambled with 10 percent of the team’s total handicap. Monday’s final round will be net play with full handicap. The championship flight will play from the blue tees.
Prize money will be awarded to the top three teams in each flight. The flight winners are expected to be announced late Monday afternoon or early evening.
Daily prizes will be awarded for closest to the pin, the straightest drive and low gross on the last day. There will also be a shootout for participating players.
Tournament officials say they will have sanitizing stations placed throughout the golf course and each golfer will also be given a bottle of hand sanitizer when they show up on Friday. Golf carts will also be disinfected each day.
