WILLCOX — One popular sport was staged to help another popular sport in Willcox recently. The Dancing on the Green Golf tournament was held on Aug. 1 at Twin Lakes course and benefited the Encore Elite Dance Troupe.
The foursome of Mike Rand, Mark Simon, Calvin and Darrel King captured the scramble golf title. The group features two Willcox High School coaches in Rand and Calvin King, and they edged a team of Quarterback Club boosters that included Gerald Fleming, JD Dunlap, Tyler Bowen and Jared Bicolis.
Calvin King also captured longest drive honors in a tournament that included female stars like longest drive winner Debbie Barnes and closest to the pin champ Vinnie Wyatt.
Encore dance teacher Amy Truschke was grateful for the support and cited how her dancers went through an emotional season earlier this year.
“Our performance (and) competitive dancers made it to two competitions before cancellations and virtual competitions had to be scheduled. We are staying positive about making them up this season,” Truschke said.