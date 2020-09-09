TUCSON — Outlaw Bandolero driver Quinn Davis had a firm grip on the points lead going into Saturday’s race at Tucson Speedway. With one win and a 37-point advantage over the second place driver, Davis’ hopes for the championship in her rookie year of the division looked promising.
The 12-year-old driver started third in the heat race.
Racing three-wide with Keirsten Jones and Anika O’Brien, Davis took the lead on the first lap.
Jones dove to the inside coming into turn one on lap three. She made a clean pass for the lead, but lost control of her No. 15 car and spun coming into turn two.
In an attempt to avoid the car spinning in front of her, Davis yanked the wheel to the right, spun up the track, and backed her No. 12 hard into the wall. She bounced off the wall, and came around to hit again with the front of the car.
Though the car suffered extensive damage, Davis was not injured in the wreck.
Unable to start the main event, Davis fell to third in the points standings with one race remaining in the Outlaw Bandolero 2020 season.
O’Brien and Jones drag raced for the lead in the main event with Jones taking the lead coming into lap two.
Jones spun coming out of turn two on lap four. She was able to regain control and spare the caution, which gave up the lead to O’Brien.
O’Brien cruised her No. 41 car to its first victory of 2020, taking over the points lead.
Bandolero BanditsMaddox O’Brien had the early lead in the Bandit Bandolero main event pulling away from the field.
Gage Jarvis and Ashton Leonard took second and third on the first lap passing Devin Jones.
Jarvis closed the gap on O’Brien and dove to the inside for the lead on lap three.
O’Brien got sideways going into two and tapped the No. 12 of Jarvis sending him spinning to the inside of the track. Leonard split the spinning cars but was hit in the right rear by O’Brien. That contact sent O’Brien into the turn two wall.
With damage to the rear of his car, O’Brien was able to continue the race. Leonard pulled off the track with a flat tire.
Jarvis restarted from the back to win the race. Jones finished second, O’Brien third and Tyler Wirth fourth.
With his second win of the season, Jarvis reclaims the points lead.
Outlaw Late ModelsBob Santa Maria and Tim Blodgett led the Outlaw Late Model field to the green flag, with Points Leader Hershel McGriff Jr. in third and Quick Qualifier Jennifer Hall in fourth.
Blodgett took the early lead with Santa Maria, McGriff and Hall battling three wide behind him. Contact between McGriff and Santa Maria sent both spinning into the infield.
Hall had the better of a drag race with Blodgett when the race resumed.
McGriff made his way around Blodgett for second.
On lap six, McGriff dove low taking the lead from Hall.
Santa Maria spun on lap eight bringing out the caution.
Hall and McGriff raced side by side on the restart with Hall having the better of the battle. McGriff made numerous attempts to reclaim his lead. Hall held him off until two to go.
McGriff pulled away for his third win of the season.
Pro StocksBarry Levitt and Mike Vaughan had the front row for the start of the 25-lap Pro Stock feature. Coming into lap two, Levitt had control of the field.
Vaughan maintained second and Don Geary took third from Dylan Jones on lap four.
Vaughan made his move for the lead on lap 11 racing door-to-door with Levitt taking the lead coming into lap 12.
Meanwhile, Brian O’Brien made his move on Jones, taking the spot on lap 17.
O’Brien cleared Jones and set his sights on Geary making the pass for third on lap 18. Jones followed O’Brien into fourth.
With two to go, O’Brien cleared Levitt for second.
Approaching lapped traffic, with O’Brien growing larger in his rearview mirror, Vaughan held on for his second win of the season.
LegendsBill Kohn and Justin Case led the Legend field to the start of its feature race.
Michael Webber took the early lead from his third-place starting position. Michael Anderson took the lead from Webber coming into lap three and pulled away from the field.
From her fifth-place starting position, Nicole Grote passed Kohn and Case for a third-place finish. Webber held on to second.
Anderson took his first win in the Legends division at Tucson Speedway.
Super Late ModelsTeammates Kole Raz and Paul Banghart led the Super Late Model field to the start of its 50-lap main event. From fourth, a third teammate, Brandon Farrington joined the battle up front and began picking off his teammates taking the lead from Raz on lap 11.
Farrington reached lapped traffic at lap 23, carefully squeezing through Kayli Barker and John Lashley.
Farrington continued to lead with Raz on his back bumper opening the gap on Banghart in third. Vanessa Robinson finished fourth and Jimmy Parker Jr. rounded out the leader board.
Next raceRacing action returns to Tucson Speedway on Sept. 19 with the NASCAR Thunder Trucks, Modifieds, Hornets and Hobby Stocks. For information, visit www.tucsonspeedway.com.
