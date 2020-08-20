TUCSON — Another race day is in the books as Tucson Speedway continues to enforce its social distancing guidelines in order to not only slow the spread of COVID-19, but to continue its 2020 season.
Drivers and fans are content to abide by the new set of rules as long as the track continues operating.
Never too old to borrow your dad’s car, or race car, David Levitt was one of two drivers to sweep the night with the top qualifying time of 17.343, heat race win and main event win in the Pro Stock division.
Starting fourth in the Pro Stock main event, Levitt quickly took his father’s No. 67 to the front and never looked back.
Don Geary finished second. Dylan Jones had the better of a battle with Brian O’Brien for third.
“This was my third race in my dad’s car. The first race I finished second, and asked for one more chance. I was leading that race and had some mechanical issues and had to come off. I begged and pleaded for one more shot,” Levitt said.
David Levitt made the most of it with a clean Pro Stock sweep. When the division returns in September, Barry Levitt will resume his position behind the wheel, hoping to pick up where his son left off.
Cody Cambensy continues his dominating 2020 run in the Thunder Truck division qualifying first with a lap time of 16.594 and the heat race win.
An invert put Cody in the fourth-place starting position for the main event.
From the pole, Jennifer Hall had a commanding lead until lap five when Cambensy and Daniel Doherty made their way around her.
Cambensy took the win, Doherty finished second, and Hall held on for a third-place finish.
The trend continued throughout the night with heat race winners in each division ending their nights in Victory Lane.
In the Outlaw Late Model main event, Jennifer Hall took the early lead from Bob Santa Maria. Brandon Schilling and Hershel McGriff Jr., the heat race winner, made it a three-way battle for the lead with Hall having the better of it.
Three-wide out of four, contact between Schilling and Hall gave McGriff the advantage and the lead. Hall held on to second, Schilling finished third
Jake Bollman picked his way to the front from his fourth-place starting position in the Legend main event to battle for the lead with Michael Anderson.
Bollman had the better of the door-to-door battle to take the win. Anderson finished second and Mike Webber, third.
In the Bandit Bandolero division, Ashton Leonard took the heat race win from his sixth-place starting position after a first-lap crash took three cars out of contention.
In the main event, Leonard took the lead away from Maddox O’Brien. Gage Jarvis followed him into second. O’Brien finished third.
In the Outlaw Bandolero main event, Keirstin Jones, running third, spun going into turn two backing her No. 15 into the wall. Jones was not injured in the wreck.
Points leader Quinn Davis and Anika O’Brien spun to avoid the incident.
Brendan Tracy had the lead on the restart, driving his No. 98 to Victory Lane. Owen Romzek finished second, and Davis finished third.
For information on upcoming events at Tucson Speedway, visit www.tucsonspeedway.com or the track’s Facebook page.
