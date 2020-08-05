TUCSON — The 2020 race season at Tucson Speedway has been a roller coaster ride for staff, race teams and fans to say the least. But, after much deliberation with the Pima County Health Department, the track received approval to run its Aug. 1 race under the microscope of county officials.
Observing, practicing and enforcing all social distancing requirements, the show went on, and what a show it was.
For one driver, the wait seemed like an eternity as she was scheduled to make her NASCAR debut at the July 4 event.
Fourteen-year-old Anika O’Brien of Hereford, a two-time Bandolero champion, got behind the wheel of an early 80s Chevy Monte Carlo in her first race in the Hobby Stock division.
In a car more than twice the size of her Bandolero, O’Brien qualified eighth in the 11-car field.
“My competitors made me feel welcome, and gave me a lot of great advice,” she said. “I knew it would be different, but since I’ve been racing at Tucson Speedway for five years, I was excited to move up.”
Shannon Tutt was the quick qualifier of the night with a lap time of 19.799.
In a three-way battle for the lead, Shannon Tutt and Gene Preston made contact sending both spinning into turn two.
Colton Tutt, Shannon’s son, assumed the lead and led the field to the checkered flag. Preston made it back up front for second and Junior Albright finished third.
O’Brien spun with four to go and parked in the infield with overheating issues. She was posted with a ninth-place finish.
“I am happy with my performance, and hope to get better and better with each race. My family and crew spent so many hours in the garage to get me ready for this night, and I hope I made them proud,” she added.
In the Hornet division, Joey Searle continued his winning streak with three straight victories. Randy Spivey took second and Tish Hiestand rounded out the podium.
Nick O’Neil was the first to cross the finish line in the Modified main event for his first win of the season. Bill Engle finished second and David Levitt finished third.
Brandon Farrington broke a bad luck streak that has plagued him in the 2020 season with his first win in the Super Late Model division. His teammates Kole Raz and Paul Banghart followed him to the checkered flag in second and third, respectively.
For information about upcoming events, visit www.tucsonspeedway.com or the track’s Facebook page.