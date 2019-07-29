New pickleball league for Sierra Vista residents

A new sports club called Sky Island Pickleball is being organized in Sierra Vista.
Recently, a group of pickleball players held a Founding Members meeting at Native Grill and Wings to celebrate its formation. The club will be a Non-Profit 501©(3) and will soon extend an invitation to anyone who would like to join.
This is yet another example of the growing popularity of pickleball with an increasing number of clubs forming across the nation. Play schedule occurs daily on eight new local courts dedicated to pickleball. The courts are located east of Oscar Yrun Community Center on East Tacoma Avenue. The club’s mission is to grow the sport of pickleball throughout Cochise County by providing an organized approach to high quality instruction, individual and team skills development, and social and competitive events while promoting good sportsmanship, better health, and enduring friendships.
A “drills and skills” clinic is being offered every Monday evening from 6 to 7 p.m. for beginners to intermediate players. Paddles and balls are available from fellow players for introduction into the game.
On Aug. 10 from 5-9 p.m., Sky Island Pickleball Club will host its monthly Saturday Night Live Pickleball series. This is a free, fun and social mixed doubles event. The public is welcome to watch, learn, play and enjoy the fastest-growing racquet sport in America.
And finally, the club will be introducing pickleball to the members of the military and civilian contractors at Fort Huachuca on Aug. 17.
For further information, contact Roy Libdan, USAPA Ambassador for Sierra Vista at rlibdan@gmail.com or (520) 210-2278.
Submitted by Roy Libdan, USAPA Ambassador for Sierra Vista