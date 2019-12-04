BISBEE — Lowell Middle School softball ended their conference undefeated with a 10-0 season.
They played their last season game against the previous undefeated, for multiple years, Benson Middle School Bobcats, beating them 17-7.
"These young ladies never gave up when we were behind," head coach Melissa Wright said.
Pitcher Maya Arias pitched the whole game without any walks and nine strikeouts. Destiney Rodriguez, Lala Flores, Alyssa Lopez, Aryanna Garcia, Daney Morales, Isabella Solis, Naydelin Salazar, Jordan Holly, Adela Blume, Jayden Johnson and Stella Cantwell all did their part on the field and the remaining 15 student athletes all contributed with positive sportsmanship and keeping the girls on the field pumped up.
"I am very proud of all the girls throughout our entire season," Wright said. "They put in their time with practice and achieved their goal."
Bisbee will be hosting the Cochise Athletic Conference tournament Thursday at 3 p.m. the high school.