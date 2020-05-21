TUCSON — As NASCAR fans around the world welcomed the return of racing on May 17 at Darlington, Tucson Speedway was hard at work preparing for its grand reopening on Memorial Day weekend.
Unlike the NASCAR Cup Series, Tucson Speedway will welcome fans into the stands all the while adhering to the CDC guidelines for social distancing.
“Tucson Speedway is carefully changing the race team and fan/guest experience to comply with CDC guidance, and has been working with Pima County Attractions and the Southwestern Fair Commission to exceed the recommendations in areas of cleanliness, limiting contact with increasing public awareness,” said John Lashley, track promoter.
Anyone sick, or experiencing flu-like symptoms, is asked to stay home. Also anyone who has been exposed to COVID-19 is asked to stay home.
Throughout the facility, there will be markings indicating a six-foot distance.
Fans are encouraged to stay within their groups, and to maintain a six-foot distance from other groups.
Face masks are not required, however if fans feel that it is necessary to wear one, they are encouraged to do so.
Aside from the obvious modifications to race day operations to meet the requirements and recommendations of the CDC, it will be business as usual with roaring race cars and cheering fans.
Bob Cramb, who has called Tucson Speedway his home track since 1989, is one of many racers ready to hit the track.
“For me, being at the race track and spending time with friends, brings a small amount of normality back to my life. I am looking forward to a fun, action-packed weekend of racing,” Cramb said. He races the number 27 Modified.
Jim Outenreath, who’s 2019 season resulted with him winning the track’s Hard Luck Award, due to numerous setbacks in the Hornet division, said he is “ready to roll.”
“I want wish all teams and drivers a safe and successful season,” Outenreath continued.
Two full days of racing are scheduled to satisfy the racing withdrawals that so many race fans, drivers and crews have experienced in the last two months.
Saturday’s line up will feature the Super late Models, Modifieds, Pro Stocks and Hornets. And on Sunday, the Super Late Models will return along with the Thunder Trucks, Outlaw Late Models and Hobby Stocks.
“As a sports and family entertainment venue, we must make all participants comfortable and feel safe so they can again enjoy stock car racing,” Lashley added.
For ticket information and times, visit www.tucsonspeedway.com or visit the track’s Facebook page.