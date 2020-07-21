DOUGLAS — Registration is currently underway for golfers wanting to play in the 85th Annual Labor Day Golf Tournament scheduled for September 4-7 at the Douglas Golf Course on Leslie Canyon Road.
Event organizers have announced that even with the COVID-19 restrictions in place, they are moving forward with plans for the tournament.
The format for the tournament will be two-person teams. Entry fee is $175 per person before Aug. 1; $185 per person after Aug. 1. A USGA handicap is required and the maximum difference between player’s handicap is seven strokes. The entry fee includes green fees, a practice round on Friday, two meal tickets and a goody bag. It does not include cart rental.
Saturday’s format will be better ball, full handicap, lowest possible score is 61. Sunday’s format will be scrambled with 10 percent of the team’s total handicap. Monday’s final round will be net play with full handicap. The championship flight will play from the blue tees.
Prize money will be awarded to the top three teams in each flight. There will also be a fun night Friday for those teams interested. Daily prizes will be awarded for closest to the pin, the straightest drive and low gross on the last day. There will also be a shootout for participating players.
The tournament is open to the first 48 teams to register and pay. The cutoff day for signing up is Saturday, Aug. 15.
For more information, call Manny at (520) 220-8971, or Nick at (520) 227-3204.