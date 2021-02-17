SIERRA VISTA — The Southern Arizona Apaches hosted their first regular season game in Sierra Vista on Saturday.

The semi-pro team, which is in its first year, hosted the Phoenix Venom for the second game of their regular season. The Apaches lost 6-0 in overtime on Saturday.

The Apaches head to Phoenix on Saturday and return to Arbenz Field in Sierra Vista on Feb. 27.

