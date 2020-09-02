SIERRA VISTA — In an effort to continue playing the game he loves and also spend time with his son, Gus Morales brought semi-pro football to southeastern Arizona.
A few months ago Morales, 43, started the Southern Arizona Apaches, who will play in the Arizona Desert Football League based out of Phoenix. Morales has played in the league for nine years with teams in Tucson, but decided there’s more than enough talent in Cochise County to start a team.
The league was started by Jeremiah Trotter and Benjamin Tanner and features more than a dozen teams from across the state. According to the Arizona Desert Football League website, “AZDFL is a grass roots organization supported by volunteerism from family and friends as well our local community. We are the only minority owned non-profit league in Arizona. Our goal is to provide a path for next level play while maintaining a family environment on game day.”
Morales said one of the reasons he wanted to bring a team to the area is so kids know that there is another option after high school if they don’t receive the offer they want or are looking for. The league is for players 18 and over, but 17-year-old players can participate with a signed waiver from a parent or guardian.
Another reason Morales started a team in Sierra Vista is because he wanted to play with his son Gustavo Morales, who played quarterback and other positions at Tombstone High School before he graduated in May. He said if it wasn’t for the team his dad started he wouldn’t be playing football.
“It’s going to be a good experience,” Gustavo Morales said. “It’s a dream we had to play together. It was a great opportunity for me and my dad to start a team in Cochise County.”
On the field for the Apaches are recent graduates from Buena, Bisbee and Tombstone high schools, as well as residents from those cities. Gustavo Morales said having people he used to play against is nice because they can push each other to get better.
“I always loved playing against Bisbee,” he said. “They always brought the best out of us. To bring that competition to other teams is going to be good.”
The team practices Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays at Tompkins Park, off of Seventh Street, from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.
“This is something good for Sierra Vista,” said Apaches’ head coach Bryan Shack Sr. “We like guys with former football experience but we have guys who’ve never played. If they’re willing to learn then we’re willing to teach.”
Although the team practices in Sierra Vista, Gus Morales said the team is open to players from anywhere in the county and he hopes players from other cities join the team.
The Apaches are still looking for more players. Shack said they have 40 uniforms to fill and are hoping to fill them soon even though the regular season doesn’t begin until February so they can practice together and become a stronger unit. Players will need their own helmet, shoulder pads and cleats.
Gus Morales said they are planning to play in a breast cancer awareness tournament game in October and have a home preseason game scheduled for December. The Apaches are still looking for a home field to play their games on.
There are two fees players have to pay in order to play. The first is a league fee which is $50 until November. On Nov. 1 the league fee increases $100. The second is the $125 team fee to pay for fields and referees. Gus Morales said there is a payment plan for the team fee for those who need it.
He added that he’s also looking for sponsors to help with travel and other expenses for the team. For more information contact Gus Morales at 520-678-6215.
“I like it because it brings something new to the community,” Gustavo Morales said. “To bring it back to the community is a blessing.”
