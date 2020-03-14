SCOTTSDALE — For the eighth straight year, students from Sierra Vista’s Olympic Karate Shotokan (OKS) dojo showed off their prowess at the Arizona Karate Championship & USA National Qualifier on March 7 at the Victorium in Scottsdale.
The hard work, dedication, and long hours of practice paid dividends during Saturday’s event. OKS students rose to the occasion and performed exceptionally well against tough competition, as dojos from all over the Southwest came together to participate. But Sensei Fredy Arevalo prepared his students well, as the championship results show.
Competing in the 6-7 Year Boys & Girls Beginner division, Jarvis Russel took home a gold medal in Kata and a bronze medal in Kumite, and Eleni Vasquez took bronze in Kata. Makenzie Brown won gold in Kata and bronze Kumite in the 6-7 Year Boys & Girls Novice division. For the 8-9 Year Boys Advanced Division, Bobby Frias won bronze in Kumite. Dani VandeWeg took gold for Kumite and silver for Kata in the Girls 10-11 Year Beginner division. In the 10-11 Year Boys Novice division, Brendon Caballero earned gold in Kumite. Janina Staggs clinched gold medals in both Kumite and Kata for the Girls 12-13 Year Beginner division. Finally, Lanie Ohloe took gold in Kata in the Mixed Demonstration division.
Medal winners are qualified to participate in the 2020 USA National Championship, which will take place from 9-13 July in Spokane, Wash.
Also competing from Olympic Karate Shotokan were Felix Tran, Owen Whitworth, and Angel Aguayo. Coaching the OKS competitors were black belts Katherine Arevalo and Mike Staggs. Katherine is the daughter of Sensei Arevalo.
“One of the characteristics that I love to see in my karate students is perseverance.” Remarked a beaming Arevalo, clearly exhilarated by the performance of his dojo’s competitors. “Many times we do not have all conditions in our favor to win, but if we persevere we have more chances to win, and many of our karate students had demonstrated it during this competition.”
Shotokan Karate is a weaponless martial art that is founded on the basic techniques of punching, striking, kicking, and blocking. Kata is an individual martial arts routine, where competitors perform a sequence of specific movements and are then judged on complexity and performance. In Kumite competitors spar against each other, scoring points when punches and kicks are delivered to the opponent.
Sensei Fredy Arevalo is a U.S. Army veteran who is employed as an electrical engineer on Fort Huachuca. He is a former world-class karate competitor who won the silver medal in Men’s Kata in the 1995 Pan American Games as well as numerous other awards and honors. He is also a Certified USA National Karate Referee and an Advisory Board Member of the USA-Karate Arizona ASO.
Arevalo founded the Olympic Karate Shotokan dojo in 2013 to provide an opportunity for people of all ages in Sierra Vista to develop lifelong skill, discipline and character. The studio is located at 999 E. Fry Blvd., Suite 223. For more information, visit olympickarateshotokan.com or call (520) 895-9770.
— Submitted By Eric Vandeweg