The Huachucans are pleased to announce their 36th Annual Fundraising Sierra Vista Open Golf Tournament beginning Friday, Aug. 28, running through Sunday, Aug. 30 at Pueblo del Sol Country Club. This prestigious Championship level tournament is this year’s primary fundraiser for The Huachucans — who have donated well over a million dollars to local charities over the past 35 years. Despite Covid and all its associated issues we really need help to raise money for local youth organizations.
The tournament begins with a four-person scramble tournament on Friday, Aug. 28 with registration at 11 a.m., and a shotgun start at 1 p.m. Men will play from the Blue tees while the ladies will play from the red tees. Contests for closest to the pin, longest drive, hole-in-one, other prizes, lunch and a putting contest will follow golf. Players will also receive a Sierra Vista Open golf shirt, a special golf towel and many other amenities. Cost per player is $185. Special 3-day golf packages are available for PDS Members at $250 or non-members at $325.
The Sierra Vista Open Championship is a 36-hole individual stroke play tournament with prizes for the one-third of the field. Players may choose to play in the gross flight from the blue tees or play in one of the net flights from the white, green, gold or red tees. Tee off location is dependent on age group. Entry fee for Pueblo Del Sol members is $100 and for non-members is $175. The fee includes a cart and range balls.
The first tee time on Saturday will be 7:30 a.m., while Sunday pairings will be based on first round scores. After the tournament concludes there will be an awards ceremony, trophy presentation, pro payout in the PDS Meeting Room and Pro Shop Credit for Amateurs. The Huachucans reserve the right to restrict the field.
Entry forms and more information may be found online at www.thehuachucans.com Make checks payable to: The Huachucans, PO Box 2331, Sierra Vista, AZ 85636.
For more information, contact Jack Isler at 520-249-1144, or email jkson1@aol.com.
Submitted by Jack Isler