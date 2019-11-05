FT. HUACHUCA — The newly formed Sky Island Pickleball Club held a demonstration Oct. 19 at the Eifler Fitness Center at Fort Huachuca, introducing the growing sport of pickleball to the members of the military and civilian contractors. Selkirk Sport, a leading pickleball equipment manufacturer, donated eight paddles to Steve Wambach, Coordinator Intramural & Commanders Cup Sports at Fort Huachuca, to start and develop local interest in the sport of pickleball.
The club is a non-profit and welcomes anyone who would like to join and learn to play. The club’s mission is to grow the sport of pickleball throughout Cochise County by providing an organized approach to high-quality instruction, individual and team skills development, and social and competitive events while promoting good sportsmanship, better health, and enduring friendships.
Play schedule occurs daily on eight courts dedicated to pickleball. The courts are located east of Oscar Yrun Community Center on E. Tacoma Ave. For more information and for upcoming events visit https://www.skyislandpickleball.com. Or, contact Roy Libdan, USA Pickleball Association Ambassador for Sierra Vista at rlibdan@gmail.com or (520) 210-2278.