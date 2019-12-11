Professional coaches and players will join with local mentors on Saturday at the annual Sulphur Springs Valley Electric Cooperative basketball camp at Buena High School.
The camp has 179 kids, ages 5 to 17, signed up to participate from 1:30 to 5 p.m., utilizing all three gyms at the high school. Former players Oliver Miller, Courtney Hayes and Jeff Malone will join with coach Jody Basye to teach the fundamentals of basketball. Participants will be eligible for prizes and everyone registered will receive a backpack with gifts inside. Top prizes that will be awarded at the end of the daylong camp include a flat-screen television and basketballs signed by players on the Phoenix Suns.
David “DJ” Jones, a former European professional basketball player, will be the host of the SSVEC camp. Jones is the founder of “Shooting for Success,” which started in 2004 and has taught high-level basketball skills and character development to thousands of athletes.
Jones played professionally for 13 years in Europe after his college career at Concordia University.
“I had the opportunity to play against true basketball greats such as Dirk Nowitzki and held records for 3-point shots and points scored per game throughout my professional career,” Jones says on his website at https://shootingforsuccess.net.
Oliver Miller, who played for the Phoenix Suns during his eight-year NBA career, was known as “The Big O” when he starred at the University of Arkansas. Miller, who stands 6-foot, 9-inches and weighed in at more than 300 pounds during his time as a professional, averaged 13 points, seven rebounds and three assists playing for six different NBA teams.
Courtney Hayes started 30 games for Grand Canyon University during the 2015-16 season and earned second-team All-Western Athletic Conference honors. She broke a GCU single-season record with 195 assists, ranking first in the WAC and recorded 313 points, 153 rebounds and a team-high 84 steals, ranking first in the conference.
Jeff Malone, a 13-year NBA veteran, averaged more than 20 points per game in six seasons with Washington and Utah. During his rookie season in 1984, Malone hit a game-winning 3-pointer against the Detroit Pistons as he fell out of bounds along the left baseline and lofted the basketball above the backboard and made it to give Washington a 103–102 lead with 1 second left. This shot was listed in a votable list of the NBA’s greatest shots.
Jody Basye is the Director of Coaching and Player Personnel for the United Basketball Alliance, the first men’s professional basketball league in India. Basye, a Tucson native, started coaching high school basketball in 1991 and continued to find success, eventually accepting a position with the UBA in May, 2015.
Kids interested in participating and not already registered can signup at the event for a $5 entrance fee.
Submitted by Eric Petermann