SIERRA VISTA — While COVID 19 impacted all of our lives in some manner The Huachucans continue to host their Annual Charity Golf Tournament August 28-30 at Pueblo Del Sol Country Club.
Historically The Huachucans have been raising money and helping kids organizations since 1985. The tournament was initially scheduled for May but COVID 19 caused the change in dates shifting to August to allow safe social distancing.
COVID 19 also required the cancellation of the Charity Auction Dinner which was to be held at The Old Door facility at Stan Greer Mill Works.
This years’ tournament will begin with a Scramble format tournament on Friday Aug. 28 with tee times starting 8 a.m. through 12 p.m. where 100 golfers in teams of four will compete in a scramble golf tournament.
Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. for those participating. After golf there will be a lunch provided by Pueblo Del Sol Country Club and an evening putting contest under the lights.
Saturday begins the Sierra Vista Open stroke-play tournament with 99 golfers from across the country competing in both gross and net flights. After Saturdays play golfers will be assigned tee times for Sunday based on their scores. Sunday will see the completion of the tournament and prizes awarded.
While social distancing is being enforced this is a great opportunity to come out and watch some accomplished golfers and enjoy the outdoors at beautiful Pueblo del Sol Country Club.
Submitted by Jack Isler
