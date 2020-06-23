TUCSON — Victory is sweet and for Daniel Doherty, who went winless in the 2019 season, it was even sweeter.
The 2018 Thunder Truck champion had an all around good night qualifying first with a fast lap of 16.568, beating his teammate Cody Cambensy who has dominated the division in 2020.
Doherty went on to win his heat race. An invert for the main event placed him in the sixth-place starting position in the 17-truck field.
Zane Mckissick led the field to the start of the 30-lap main event.
By lap 10, Ricky Bogart was in the lead. Doherty followed him around Mckissick for second.
A caution on lap 17 for Jake Doyle who parked his No. 26 truck hard into the turn one wall would pit Bogart and Doherty against each other on the restart.
Bogart shot to the lead when the green flag dropped.
Doherty had the better of a side by side battle with Bogart for the lead, and set sail for Victory Lane for his first win since 2018.
In other main event racing, Dylan Jones won his second main event of 2020 in the Pro Stock division from a seventh-place starting position.
Mike Vaughan finished second and Brian O’Brien rounded out the podium.
From his fourth-place starting position, Brandon Schilling also returned to victory lane after a brief hiatus in this No. 20 Outlaw Late Model.
Hershel McGriff Jr. finished second, and Bob Santa Maria finished third.
Joey Searle, new to the Hornet division in 2020, went back to back Saturday with his second main event win.
Tish Hiestand finished second. Randy Spivey finished third.
Racing is back underway on July 4 with the O’Reilly Chevrolet 100 featuring the Super Late Models, Modifieds, Hobby Stocks and Hornets. A fireworks display will follow the night’s events.
For information, visit the track’s web site at www.tucsonspeedway.com.