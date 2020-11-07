TUCSON — It was a nail-bitter season with uncertainties at every turn. Tucson Speedway personnel worked tirelessly to keep the season going. Drivers and crews waited patiently for the news when each race weekend was approved. But in the end, the endless efforts by everyone paid off and Tucson Speedway went racing.
In the final points race of the season on Oct. 31, champions were crowned in the Super Late Model, Modified, Outlaw Late Model and Hornet divisions.
Kole Raz, who with his TMI teammates has dominated the Super Late Model division this year, finished the season on top of the points standings with 60 points over Paul Banghart.
Raz and Farrington were the only two drivers in this division to make it to Victory Lane this year. Raz also leads there with five wins to Farrington’s three.
In the final race of the season, Raz would have to recover from a spin early in the race to finish fourth. Farrington led the field to the checkered flag. Banghart finished second and Vanessa Robinson third.
Raz’s teammates share the final points standings podium with him with Banghart in second and Farrington third.
Two-time Modified champion Bill Engle went into the final race with a 27-point lead over David Levitt.
Nick O’Neill, the Modified rookie of the year, took the early lead leaving the rest of the field to battle for position behind him. Brice Bonnett maintained second with Engle gaining in his rear view. The points leader made the pass at 12 laps in with a lot of track between him and O’Neill.
A caution on lap 22 for Ricky Price stopped on the backstretch restarted the field nose to tail.
O’Neill again opened up his lead on the restart and held it for the remainder of the race. Dusty Gauthier took over second. Engle finished third.
Engle drove his No. 69 to it’s third Modified championship at Tucson Speedway.
Hershel McGriff Jr. defended his Outlaw Late Model championship in a big way this season with four wins, and a 76-point advantage over second.
Going into the final race, the battle would be for second in points with Tim Blodgett having the advantage over Jeniffer Hall.
Starting in the pole position, Hall took the lead at the start of the division’s final race of the season and held it to the checkered flag. McGriff finished second, and Blodgett third.
With her first Outlaw Late Model win, Hall moved into second in the final points. Blodgett finished third.
The winningest driver of the season, Joey Searle, is also the Hornet division champion.
Going into the night, Randy Spivey trailed Searle in the points standings by just 22. With issues on his No. 22, Spivey pulled to the infield early in the race handing the championship to Searle.
Searle’s brother, Ron Searle Jr., who can typically be seen in a Super Late Model at the speedway, finished second from his ninth-place starting position. Tish Hiestand finished third.
Spivey held on to second in the points and Tim Olds, who finished fourth on Saturday, rounded out the points podium.
Searle, with six wins this season, took his first Hornet championship title.
Although the points season has ended at Tucson Speedway, the track will not stay cold for long as the Turkey Shoot is set to take place Nov. 28 and 29. For information about the event, visit www.tucsonspeedway.com.
