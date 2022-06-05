Coach Walt Edge, retired Bisbee High School teacher, coach, and athletic director, passed away on Friday, May 27, 2022.
He started his career at Bisbee High in 1966 as the driver’s education teacher. Soon he would add biology and physical education to his teaching day. When the school considered adding wrestling to their athletic program, Walt was asked by his principal if he was interested in coaching and he immediately agreed and began studying wrestling – a sport that he had never competed in.
Wrestling may have been the first sport that he coached at Bisbee but he would go on to coach junior varsity baseball, junior varsity and varsity football, cross country, and track and field. For his many years of dedication and accomplishments in athletics, Coach Edge would be inducted into both the Arizona High School Track and Field Coaches Hall of Fame and the Arizona High School Wrestling Coaches Hall of Fame. In addition to coaching and teaching, he was also an Arizona Interscholastic Association track and field official.
Coach Edge continued coaching track and field after he retired from teaching, leading the Pumas until he hung up his chipboard and stopwatch in May of 2021 for the full retired life after fifty-five years at Bisbee High. His retirement had him enjoying fishing, hunting, traveling, and spending time with family and friends.
A celebration of life for coach Edge will be held on Saturday, July 9, at the Bisbee High School Auditorium.
The time has not yet been determined.
Check the Herald/Review for more coverage on Walt Edge and his legacy in a future edition.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.