Longtime coach honored as DHS homecoming dedicatee

DOUGLAS — James “Bosco” Selchow, who for over 40 years coached Douglas’ youth and according to his family has spent 61 of his 64 years in Douglas, has been selected this year’s Douglas High School homecoming dedicatee.
Selchow will be honored in the homecoming parade up G Avenue Thursday and at halftime of the Bulldogs’ game with Empire Friday.
“I was surprised, humbled,” he said when learning he was being honored this year. “It’s nice knowing the coaching staff selected me for this honor.”
Each year, coaches at DHS vote on a dedicatee who has helped not only the athletic program at DHS over the years but also the community. Selchow become the 50th dedicatee to have this honor awarded to them and joins a list of distinguished past dedicatees, including former coaches, administrators and community members. Some of those are Dick Keith, Abe Grijalva, Tim Brown, Ron Ellsworth, David Bond, Paula Shelton, Manny Valenzuela, Dale Kleck, Mike Foster and Don Riley, as well as the late Howard Henderson, Ken Cormier, Paul Denham and Tony Cortez Rose.
“Some of the names that are on that list; it’s a pretty impressive list of people,” Selchow said. “I’m honored to now be included on that list. For years, I’ve stood there and watched so many of them give their speech. I still remember Don Riley landing in a helicopter. It’s a great honor. I’m very humbled by it.”
Selchow said he is looking forward to the festivities and that his family will also attend the event.
“It will be fun sharing this experience with my family and my granddaughter,” he said.
Selchow has been involved in sports as long as he can remember.
“Being the best friend of the son of former coach and Athletic Director Ike Sharp, Bosco and his best friend David (Sharp) attended every sporting event possible until he was old enough to attend DHS,” his biography reads.
“At Douglas High School, he played football and baseball for four years and played basketball for one year. He was First Team All Conference for the 1974 state runner-up football team. (He) was the pitcher for the 1975 state championship baseball team (and) was chosen by the Arizona Republic as first team All State pitcher. He played baseball for Cochise College from 1975-1977 and earned his AA Degree in criminal justice. After graduating from Cochise College, ‘Bosco’ attended Ouachita Baptist University where he played baseball from 1977-1979. He was selected First Team All Conference in 1979. In 1980, he was an assistant coach for the Ouachita Tigers prior to graduating with his BSE.”
Selchow returned to Douglas and began his teaching and coaching career in August 1980. He coached junior high football, junior varsity football and varsity football from 1980-89, coached freshman and junior varsity baseball from 1981-96 and returned to coach freshman baseball in 2008.
Selchow earned his masters degree from Northern Arizona University in 2000 and was head coach for the DHS golf team from 1990-21.
Selchow is married to his college sweetheart, Jana, and is the proud father of Meghan Selchow Dicks and Jordan Selchow, both of whom are Douglas High School alumni. Since he retired, he enjoys playing golf, spending time with his family, helping out at the ranch his son manages, and most of all being “Tata” to his granddaughter, Hayes Katherine.
Looking back on his career at DHS, Selchow said this is an incredible honor to end his career on.
“It was always fun,” he said. “It went by so fast, but it was time to move on. No regrets.”
