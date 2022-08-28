Bisbee High sophomore quarterback Sebastian Lopez scored two touchdowns and had two 2-point conversions, leading the Pumas to a 16-6 win over the Santa Cruz Valley Dust Devils in Eloy.
“Overall, it was a sloppy game for us,” Bisbee coach Brian Vertrees said. “A lot of penalties and mental errors.”
Santa Cruz led 6-0 at the end of the first quarter. Lopez scored his first TD of the game in the second quarter and then converted the 2-point conversion, giving the Pumas an 8-6 lead at the half.
He scored again in the third quarter and again had the 2-point conversion, increasing Bisbee’s lead to 16-6.
According to Vertrees, Lopez had 14 carries for 118 yards and was 3 of 5 in passing for 63 yards.
Running back Diego Chavez had 16 carries for 84 yards.
“He led us on defense with a diving interception in the third quarter, a big tackle for loss on first down and eight total tackles,” Vertrees said of Chavez. “We have got to keep improving to have a shot at Douglas this week. We found out our guys have a lot of grit and toughness. I think they will show up Monday ready to work and improve. The two things that we did well tonight was respond to adversity and tackle well which is something we can definitely build upon.”
Friday’s home opener at Bisbee will be the 152nd meeting between the schools. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. Advance game tickets are available at both Bisbee and Douglas High School during normal business hours. They will also be available at the gate. Ticket prices are $5 for general admission, $3 for students, $4 for senior citizens 65 and older and veterans who can show identification.
