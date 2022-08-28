Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Bisbee High sophomore quarterback Sebastian Lopez scored two touchdowns and had two 2-point conversions, leading the Pumas to a 16-6 win over the Santa Cruz Valley Dust Devils in Eloy.

“Overall, it was a sloppy game for us,” Bisbee coach Brian Vertrees said. “A lot of penalties and mental errors.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments