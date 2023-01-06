BISBEE — Seniors Gabriella Lopez and Yanita Romero combined to score 46 points in the Bisbee Pumas’ girls basketball 56-37 win over the Willcox Cowgirls Tuesday, Jan. 3, in the Bisbee High School gym.
The win was the second straight for Bisbee, 9-4 overall, 4-3 in conference and 2-2 in the 2A East Region. The Pumas last played on Dc. 19 prior to going on Christmas break.
The loss for Willcox, 9-5 overall, 2-2 in conference, 1-1 in region, was its third straight.
Romero, who finished with 22 points, got the Pumas going, drilling a 3-pointer to open the game. Lopez, who led all scorers with 24 points, scored back-to-back baskets as the Pumas took a 7-0 lead, increasing it to 11-2.
Willcox, led by junior Mia Mungarro, who scored 17 points, and sophomore Madison Bennett who scored 12, got going offensively as the Cowgirls responded with a 7-2 run as Bisbee led 12-9 at the end of the first quarter.
The second quarter was pretty much controlled by Lopez and Mungarro, who did the bulk of the scoring. Lopez scored 11 points for Bisbee this quarter and Mungarro scored nine for Willcox as the Pumas led 32-19 at the half.
Lopez added six more points for Bisbee in the third quarter, which took a 44-25 lead into the fourth quarter.
In the final quarter Romero drilled her second 3 of the game and added eight more points, scoring 11 of the Pumas’ final 12 points.
“We haven’t played a game in two weeks, so it took us a while to get back to game speed,” Bisbee coach Courtney Borquez said. “The second half was much better for us. Yanitza stepped up again for us. We play well when she and Gabby are both on the same page. We’re excited for the second half of the season.”
Willcox travels to Pima on Friday, Jan. 6, for a region showdown and then has a home game against Benson on Monday, Jan. 9.
Bisbee returns to the court Jan. 9 for a game against Morenci.
