BISBEE — Seniors Gabriella Lopez and Yanita Romero combined to score 46 points in the Bisbee Pumas’ girls basketball 56-37 win over the Willcox Cowgirls Tuesday, Jan. 3, in the Bisbee High School gym.

The win was the second straight for Bisbee, 9-4 overall, 4-3 in conference and 2-2 in the 2A East Region. The Pumas last played on Dc. 19 prior to going on Christmas break.

