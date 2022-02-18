BISBEE — Bisbee High School junior Gabriela Lopez scored a season-high 34 points Tuesday, powering her Pumas to a 58-21 win over Phoenix Veritas Prep Academy in a 2A state play-in game at the BHS gymnasium.
With the win, 13th-seeded Bisbee advances to the 16-team tournament and will meet No. 4 seed St. Johns Friday at 4:30 p.m. at Jim’s Toyota Center in Prescott. St. John’s, 15-1, is the 2A North Region champion.
Buena and Benson lost their respective playoff games on Tuesday, and St. David had its season end last week in a loss to St. Michael, leaving Bisbee as Cochise County’s lone representative in the girls basketball postseason.
Lopez came out hitting her shots from the start Tuesday. She sank a 3-pointer and followed with two more baskets, powering Bisbee to a 15-4 first-quarter lead.
She continued her hot shooting in the second quarter, pumping in 11 more points while senior Valerie Wright added four and Alexia Lopez contributed three as the Pumas took a commanding 35-14 lead at the half.
In the second half, Bisbee outscored Veritas Prep 22-7 as Lopez scored 16. The Pumas held the Falcons scoreless in the fourth quarter.
Bisbee’s Alexia Lopez scored nine points, Valerie Wright had six and Yanitza Romero had four.
“Winning tonight at home is so amazing,” Bisbee coach Courtney Borquez said. “The girls deserve it. They’re really excited about advancing on to the next round. They want to compete. They’re anxious to get to Prescott.”
Should the Pumas win Friday, they will play Saturday against the winner of 12th-seeded Phoenix Arizona Lutheran and fifth-seeded Phoenix Country Day School.
