Lopez scores 33 points in Bisbee girls win over Tombstone By Bruce Whetten bruce.whetten@myheraldreview.com Dec 11, 2022

TOMBSTONE — Bisbee High School senior Gabriella Lopez scored 33 points Thursday, Dec. 8, in the Pumas' 53-23 win over the Tombstone Yellow Jackets in the 2A East Region opener for both schools.Bisbee had a slim 4-2 lead minutes into the game before getting going as Lopez knocked down 12 points this quarter, powering the Pumas to a 18-6 lead.Lopez continued her scoring in the second quarter with 11 of Bisbee's 16 points as the Pumas led 34-13 at the half.Bisbee outscored the Yellow Jackets 19-10 the second half enroute to the region opening win.Twelve of Lopez's points came from 3-point range. Following Lopez in scoring were Monet Barry and Adamenia Martinez, who each had five.Tombstone was led in scoring by Rachel Thursby, who had eight points. Annie Loreto contributed six.Tombstone coach Thomas Valenzuela said his young team is experiencing some growing pains and had a hard time against the more experienced Lopez.Bisbee coach Coutrney Borquez said her team started off slow, but Lopez came through once again."Our press held Tombstone pretty low which helped a lot but Tombstone has some tough girls as well," she said.Next up for the Yellow Jackets, 1-2, will be a road game at Pima Tuesday, Dec. 13, before playing in the Benson Holiday Classic Dec. 15-17.Bisbee, 6-2 overall, 2-1 in conference, will be at Benson on Tuesday, Dec. 13, before hosting Valley Union on Wednesday, Dec. 14. in the home opener.
