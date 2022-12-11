TOMBSTONE — Bisbee High School senior Gabriella Lopez scored 33 points Thursday, Dec. 8, in the Pumas’ 53-23 win over the Tombstone Yellow Jackets in the 2A East Region opener for both schools.

Bisbee had a slim 4-2 lead minutes into the game before getting going as Lopez knocked down 12 points this quarter, powering the Pumas to a 18-6 lead.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments