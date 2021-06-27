SIERRA VISTA — Pitchers Hattie Macumber of Willcox and Paisley Gooding from San Pedro Valley Little League had impressive performances in their respective opening-round games at the District 8 Softball All-Star tournament Friday at Domingo Paz Park.
In the 8- 10-year-old all-star game, the 9-year-old Macumber threw a no-hitter and was one batter shy of a perfect game as she faced 13 batters, struck out 10 and walked one in the last inning, leading her team to a 10-0 four-inning win over San Pedro.
Willcox, winners of the District 8 8-10 championship in 2019, faced Sierra Vista’s Ponytail League All-Stars Saturday night in a winners bracket game. With the loss, San Pedro will play Monday in an elimination game against the loser of Saturday’s Willcox vs. Sierra Vista game.
In the 10-12 game that was played at the same time on the adjacent field, Gooding threw a three-hit shutout, fanned 11 and walked two in San Pedro’s 2-0 win over Willcox.
San Pedro faced Sierra Vista’s Ponytail League All-Stars Saturday night in a winners bracket game. Willcox will play in Monday’s elimination game against the loser of Saturday’s San Pedro-Sierra Vista game.
The District 8 championship for both divisions is scheduled Tuesday at 6:30 p.m., weather permitting.
The “if” game, if needed, will take place on Wednesday. Both games will be held on the two fields at Domingo Paz Park.
