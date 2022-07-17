SIERRA VISTA - It was back to business as usual for Willcox All-Star softball pitcher Hattie Macumber who was back in the pitcher's circle Saturday throwing another no-hitter in a 17-0 win over Round Valley in the Arizona Little League 8-10 state softball tournament.
With the win Saturday Willcox advances to the state quarterfinals where it will face Tucson’s Thornydale Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. at the Domingo Paiz Sports Complex on Tacoma Street.
The winner of Tuesday’s game will face either District 3 champion Cave Creek Cactus Foothills or District 6 champion Scottsdale Arcadia Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. in the state semifinals.
Macumber struck out nine and walked in the three innings the game was played Saturday. In five tournament games this summer Macumber has allowed one hit, fanned 63 and walked 12. Her team has outscored its opponents 61-2.
In Saturday's state playoff game, Willcox scored 10 runs in the first and seven in the second taking its 17-0 lead.
Willcox had 17 hits this game. Macumber was 3-for-3 with two runs scored and four RBIs; Jayleen Aguirre was 2-for-3 with three runs scored and two RBIs; Julie Larson 2-for-2 with two runs scored and an RBI; Lilly Williams 1-for-2 with three runs scored; Daylin Medrano 2-for-2 with a run scored and two RBIs; Josey Benavides 2-for-2 with a run scored and two RBIs.
In the other state playoff games from Saturday Thornydale beat Prescott Valley 24-1; Arcadia downed Casa Grande 18-3 and Cactus Foothills beat Queen Creek 10-2.
Monday is elimination day. Four teams will be eliminated from the tournament.
At 5 p.m. Pinal Mountain faces Queen Creek and Goodyear battles Casa Grande.
Four Peaks will face Prescott Valley and Sunnyside will face Round Valley. The four elimination game winners will play again on Tuesday where two more teams will be eliminated.
