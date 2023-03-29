BISBEE − The Maricopa Maidens, an all-female baseball team of the Arizona Vintage Baseball League, will be one of nine teams competing in the 12th Annual Copper City Classic Baseball Tournament.
Games will take place Saturday and Sunday, April 1-2, at the Warren Ballpark. Nine games will be played on Saturday, four on Sunday.
In Saturday’s first game at 10:20 a.m. the Yuma Aces will face the Bisbee Black Sox. The last game Saturday is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. and will feature the Black Sox against the Tucson Saguaros.
The Maricopa Maidens will play back-to-back games on Saturday at 1:30 and 2:30 p.m. against the Colorado Stars and the Golden State 9. They will play again on Sunday at 1:30 p.m. against the Mesa Miners. They have players with names such as Ladybug, Fancy, Milk Duds, Noodle, Rosey Cheeks, Roxxy, Raggedy Ann, Birdie, Dixie, Track Star and Buttercup.
According to their website the Maricopa Maidens are the Arizona Territories’ first all-women team. They were established in 2022 but play like it’s 1860.
Rules are vastly different from they are today. The ball and bats are different. The ball is pitched underhand. If a ball is caught on one bounce, it’s an out. If a ball is caught off a foul tip, either on the fly or one bounce, it’s an out. If the ball is caught on the fly, you cannot tag up and advance. If a ball is caught on one bounce, runners may advance at will without tagging up. A ball is determined fair or foul based on where it first strikes the ground. It does not have to pass first or third base to be considered fair.
Fouls are not strikes. No overrunning first base. If you overrun the base, you can be tagged out. No stealing. Balls and strikes were not usually called in 1860. The hurler’s job is to pitch balls that the striker can hit. The defense, not the hurler, is supposed to put out the striker. The umpire’s word is the law! Only the team captain is permitted to speak to the umpire, who is always addressed as “sir.” Any arguing with the umpire, profane language or ungentlemanly conduct is punishable by a 25-cent fine.
This year’s tournament will honor Jesus “Jesse” Sandoval Flores and Carl Lee “Butch” Glass for their accomplishments on and off the diamond.
Flores was the Jalisco-born son of Mexican immigrants, a Southern California fruit picker who pitched for one of Bisbee’s best minor league teams and then rose through the minors to become a big-league screwball pitcher and one of the major leagul’s most successful scouts.
Glass was a Kentucky-born Buffalo Soldier who served in two World Wars, a southpaw hurler who consistently handcuffed Bisbee batters as a baseball player for the 10th U.S. Cavalry and later went on to a long career as pitcher and manager in the Negro Leagues.
Tickets for the event are $15 for both days; $10 for one day. Kids younger than 12 are admitted free with a paying adult. Active military and Department of Defense employees will be admitted free providing they have their ID.
For information or tickets visit Friends of Warren Ball Park on Facebook at Friends of Warren Ballpark | Facebook.
