When the Major League Baseball World Series begins Friday between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Houston Astros, former Cochise County resident Seth Martinez will be in the Astros bullpen waiting for his opportunity to pitch in the biggest game of his life.
In the stands waiting for that magical moment will be Seth’s father, Bobby Martinez, who works for Sulphur Springs Valley Electric Cooperative in Sierra Vista, as well as several other family members who are in Houston for the first two games of the World Series.
“It’s been a crazy ride,” Bobby Martinez said. “Seth is doing pretty good. He’s not quite sure if he will be on the roster for the World Series. They might make a change. They might want to bring up a left-hander. He hasn’t heard anything for sure yet. He’s not positive he’ll be on the roster. He will still be there but maybe not on the main roster.”
Martinez has been on the Astros’ taxi squad since the postseason began. Prior to the championship series with the Yankees, he was activated to the Astros 26-player roster when another player was injured.
Martinez lived with his parents in Hereford and he, along with the Phillies’ Darick Hall, played Little League together in the Sierra Vista Little League and were members of the Sierra Vista All-Stars.
After the sixth grade Martinez and his mother moved to Peoria where he attended Sunrise Mountain High School and played baseball and golf.
According to baseball sources, over four varsity seasons at Sunrise Mountain Martinez posted a 19-4 record with a 2.86 ERA and 172 strikeouts over 144 innings.
He played college baseball for the Arizona State Sun Devils for three seasons. He pitched as a starter and reliever as a freshman and began his sophomore season as Arizona State’s midweek starter before being made the team’s No. 1 starter after seven starts.
As a junior, Martinez went 9-4 with a 2.75 ERA and 94 strikeouts over 111.1 innings and was named first team All-Pac-12 Conference and a second team All-American by Louisville Slugger.
He was selected in the 17th round of the 2016 MLB draft by the Oakland Athletics. After signing, he was assigned to the Arizona League Athletics, where he pitched in three games.
The Astros selected Martinez in the minor league phase of the 2020 Rule 5 draft and assigned him to the AAA Sugar Land Skeeters to start the 2021 season. He was called up for his MLB debut on Sept. 20, 2021.
Starting the 2022 season by hurling 17 scoreless innings with the Astros, Martinez took on a role as a long reliever. He posted a 2.48 ERA over 32 2⁄3 innings through Aug. 13 prior to a demotion to the Sugar Land Space Cowboys. On Aug. 25 the Astros recalled Martinez. He earned his first major league win on Sept. 15 after a scoreless inning versus the Athletics.
In 2022 with the Astros Martinez was 1–1 with a 2.09 ERA in 29 games and 38 2/3 innings
Bobby Martinez says it really hasn’t sunk in that his son is a major league pitcher he watches the game on television the next day and sees him on the mound.
“That’s when I realize what’s going on, what’s happening,” Martinez said. “I get really nervous for him. I don’t want him to fail even though I know it’s going to happen. I know what he’s doing is a big thing.”
Martinez says for a community like Sierra Vista to have two of its former athletes playing in the World Series is pretty amazing.
