Seth Martinez

Seth Martinez

When the Major League Baseball World Series begins Friday between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Houston Astros, former Cochise County resident Seth Martinez will be in the Astros bullpen waiting for his opportunity to pitch in the biggest game of his life.

In the stands waiting for that magical moment will be Seth’s father, Bobby Martinez, who works for Sulphur Springs Valley Electric Cooperative in Sierra Vista, as well as several other family members who are in Houston for the first two games of the World Series.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments