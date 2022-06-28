Meet Benson’s new athletic director Eric Tatham

BENSON − Some significant changes have been made to the Benson High School athletic program in the past few months.
Eric Tatham has taken over as athletic director, replacing Chris Taylor who left to take a job out of state. Dustin Cluff has been hired as the new football coach at Benson; the Bobcats football team has been moved out of the 2A San Pedro Region and into the 3A South Region where they will now compete with Tucson Pusch Ridge, Tucson Sabino, Safford, Thatcher and Tucson Palo Verde.
The Herald/Review asked Tatham about his thoughts on relocating to Benson.
Herald/Review: Please tell us about yourself, where you’re from, your coaching and administrative history and what prompted you to apply for the athletic director position at Benson High School.
Eric Tatham: I guess you could say I am a native Tucsonan, at least from a military brat perspective. My father was 26 years in the Air Force, and we moved here from Okinawa, Japan in 1982 (when I was in the seventh grade). I went to Naylor Middle School in (the Tucson Unified School District) and graduated from Tucson High School in 1988. I was lucky enough to be a member of back-to-back state championships for the baseball Badgers under Tom Lundy and Oscar Romero. I was born in Berlin, Germany. My wife Laurie and I met working at Walmart in 1989, and we married in 1990. We moved to Omak, Washington, for five years to help open up the first Walmart store in the state of Washington, and our only child, Stephanie Rose, was born there. Stephanie is 28, married to Joey Trinkle, and they have blessed us with two grandbabies, Judah Armour and Shiloh Rose. While in Washington I finished my degree from Heritage College and began applying for teaching positions.
We found ourselves back in Tucson at the growing Vail School District in 1998 where I taught fifth grade for three years. When Cienega High School opened up, I knew I wanted to be with the high schoolers, so I helped to open the new school. While at Cienega, I coached baseball for a season before deciding to leave to start a club softball team for my daughter. I ended up coaching Cienega softball for 15 seasons, earning four state championships, two state runner-ups and 10 region/section titles. I also coached boys golf for six seasons and had a blast doing it. For the last eight years, I have been teaching high school English, working as the assistant to the Student Achievement Teacher as the Instructional Support Teacher, backing up administration when they had to be out, and performing duties as the assistant athletic director for Cienega High School. I applied for the athletic director position in Benson because I love sports and want to help Benson continue its winning traditions.”
H/R: Benson has been known to have a rich history when it comes to athletics. What plans do you have to keep that moving forward?
ET: I am somewhat of a novice historian and would love to bring back athletic traditions of the past and use them to motivate today’s athletes and fans. I have had the opportunity to look around this campus in detail over the past two weeks and this place is amazing! The facilities are outstanding, and this community gives tremendous support; there are so many opportunities to get everyone involved and I am positive that Cochise County is going to see the excellent level of play from Benson ramped up to an even more intense level. I see many more state championships in Benson’s future, and I am very excited to be a part of them all.
H/R: Are you concerned at all about the football team competing in the 3A Region while the rest of the teams at the school will remain in 2A?
ET: I think it is easy to take on a “poor me” attitude when looking at our new football alignment, however, I choose to look at it as a way to take Benson football to an even higher level. We will essentially be playing up all season and our boys will be better off for it. Our new head coach, Dustin Cluff, is bringing an intensity to our program that will help to expand the football IQ of our players and allow them to bring that knowledge into each game. It’s going to be an exciting football season.
H/R: You recently attended the Herald/Review’s Best of Preps banquet. What was that experience like for you as you saw your athletes, teams and coaches honored?
ET: I absolutely had a blast at the Best of Preps. Watching all of the Benson athletes get recognized for outstanding play just confirmed to me that my decision to leave Cienega was the right choice. I am a competitor, and I would not have chosen to come to Benson if the athletes and coaches were not serious about winning. Of course, we want to have fun while competing, but there is nothing better than bringing home a state title to a supportive community. One of the most rewarding parts of this position to me is knowing that these young athletes don’t even know how great it is going to be to be able to show their own children the trophy that they had a hand in earning for their school. The lessons that they will learn on these fields and courts are for life.
H/R: Will you be relocating to Benson, or will you commute daily from your present home?
ET: I will be commuting from my current home in Tucson. I have already come to love the drive; it’s only 30 minutes and a great time to come down from an exciting day here in Benson.
H/R: What excites you most about this opportunity of being the AD at Benson?
ET: The most exciting part about being the AD in Benson is helping the young people use athletics to better their lives now and into their futures. As you know, only about 6% of high school athletes get the opportunity to play in college (less that 1% in Division I), so there must be an even bigger reason why we adults push so many kids into athletics. For me, that reason is character and responsibility. During my tenure as the Athletic Director, I intend to use the sports that everyone loves to help build their character ... I believe that good character equals a quality life; so, as Aristotle says, “Be the good.”
