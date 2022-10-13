ST. DAVID — St. David quarterback Ryan Gooding likes math, enjoys eating lasagna and hunting and he is enjoying his final year of high school football putting up numbers that would make any athlete envious.
The Tigers, who play eight-man football in Arizona’s 1A South Region, are 8-0 and No. 2 in the state rankings behind Hayden, which also is also 8-0. St. David squares off against the 1A East Region Lobos Friday night at Hayden in the regular season finale.
Because St. David is a small school, it often gets overlooked or their players are underestimated because they play eight-man football.
Gooding, 17, who is 6-foot-2, 185 pounds and the son of Wendy and Emerson Gooding, is Cochise County’s top quarterback, a status he’s held since the first week of the season.
He has led the county in passing the past two seasons and was last year’s Herald/Review Best of Preps Co-Football Player of the Year, sharing the honor with since-graduated teammate Talon Haynie.
Going into the game with Hayden, Gooding has thrown for 1,460 yards, 37 touchdowns and three interceptions. Throughout his four-year career at St. David, Gooding has 4,004 total passing yards and 71 touchdowns. Most of those yards have come the past two seasons when he has thrown 3,928 yards. He had 34 touchdown passes last season. He is the third-leading rusher on the team with 300 yards and four touchdowns.
Gooding admits the numbers are impressive but quickly adds none of those numbers would exist if were not for the offensive line providing protection and the backs and receivers performing once he gets them the ball.
“We have some amazing talent on this team,” Gooding said. “If I have no one to pass to, I don’t get those yards, if I have no one blocking, I don’t get those yards. It’s really helped having Marek (Haynie) ... keeping the run down so I can pass the ball. (The receivers) work hard; they know the routes and the chemistry is there. I’ve been really fortunate to have a great group of guys to play with.”
St. David coach Braden Davis said Ryan spent his freshman and sophomore years playing behind his son, Logan, and learning the Tigers offense.
“Those two years he was our junior varsity quarterback he learned the system, which has really helped him grow and mature,” Davis said. “He’s very coachable, very intelligent and he’s got great quarterback skills. He’s been to camps. He’s a great leader. He inspires the guys.”
Davis said while Ryan is a capable defensive player, they want him on the sidelines once in a while so they can talk to him about what he’s seeing on the field.
“He’s made some good suggestions that have usually worked,” Davis said. “I’ve given him free rein if he sees something and he wants to audible out of what I’ve called.”
He said his QB is focused each week and doing what he can to not only prepare himself but his team as well.
“There are times in the game we may have to throw a lot depending on what the defense is showing and what our game plan is,” Davis said. “Fortunately (with Ryan at QB) we’ve been able to do both. He’s also helped us out a lot this year with his legs. He’s gotten faster and he’s learned how to juke guys instead of just running over them.”
Davis believes Gooding has the potential and the talent to play college football.
The St. David senior admits that while that is a thought and if the opportunity arises he would definitely jump on it. His first plan, however, is to go on a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, after which he will enter a ROTC program to become a mechanical engineer.
“Being a part of this team, this year has been so much fun,” Gooding said. “We’ve got a good group of guys. I couldn’t think of a better way to spend my final year here.”
