DOUGLAS — After taking a break the past two years due to COVD-19, the traditional Memorial Day baseball games between the Broncos from Los Angeles and the Douglas Veterans resumed last weekend with a two-game series at Copper King Stadium.
The event was highlighted by the presentation of four scholarships, the recognition of a longtime participating family and a scholarship fundraising dinner and dance Sunday evening at the Douglas Elks Lodge on 10th Street.
According to event organizers, the Douglas vs. L.A. games began in the early 1960s when two friends, Sergio (Cananea) Brown and Ruben (Toro) Campas — both former Douglas residents — were attending a Los Angeles-area sponsored baseball league game.
Baseball talk led to talking about the fact that they could put a team together of Douglas/Agua Prieta area residents and the team became known as the Los Angeles Broncos.
An idea was formed that the team should go to Douglas every Memorial Day weekend and play teams from the Douglas area and Douglas would in turn go to Los Angeles for the Labor Day weekend and play in Los Angeles.
Both founders have since passed away but the tradition resumed this year under a new name, “The Memorial Day Classic.”
Key investors this year were Joe and Jesse Martinez of the Broncos and Jesus Hughes of the Douglas Vets.
Douglas won game one of the series on Saturday 21-9, but lost game two on Sunday 17-11.
Seventy-two-year-old Hector Leon started the game on the pitcher’s mound Sunday.
“Feels good being back out there,” he said. After pitching the first two innings, he was gassed and was replaced by 68-year-old Poncho Saiz.
Rene Brown, who turns 76 in August and has been a part of this tradition since 1973, said he still enjoys the game but can’t play anymore and now helps Hughes coach the Douglas Vets.
“The heart is there, the body not so much,” Brown said.
Prior to Sunday’s game, Hughes and other members of his board presented the Efrain Brown family with an appreciation plaque. Efrain helped carry on the tradition his dad started before passing away in November 2021.
“In appreciation for your loyalty, leadership, and dedication to the Brown-Campas Memorial Day Baseball Classic at Copper King Stadium from 1969 to 2019,” the plaque reads. “Presented in your honor to your wife Ana and family.”
Efrain’s brothers, Javier and Alex, were on hand to accept the award before thanking everyone involved.
“On behalf of Ana, our sister-in-law, who wasn’t able to be here, we sure appreciate this honor bestowed on our brother and we really want to thank not only you guys that show up here but also the Broncos from California and the players from Douglas,” Javier said. “Muchas gracias, we couldn’t be more honored to receive this award for our brother Efrain. I know he could have really liked to have been here.”
“Thank you, guys, for putting this on and bringing this back,” Alex said. “I got to play with a lot of you guys and my brother. I know my brother would be very grateful and honored to be here. Unfortunately, he can’t but in spirit he is. We really appreciate this.”
Following the plaque presentation four Douglas High School students, Manuel Dominguez, Laritza Martinez, Diego Alan Martinez and Oscar Mendoza were presented with $500 scholarships from the Sergio Brown/LA Broncos scholarship committee. All scholarship recipients say they will be attending Cochise College this fall.
Hughes, who represents the Douglas contingent of players along with Rene Brown, Hector Salinas, Chubby Flores, Eddie Campas and Shorty Fimbres, said he was contacted April 21 by Joe and Jess Martinez who expressed interest in returning to Douglas this year and resuming the Memorial Day series.
“We had less than six weeks to put this thing together,” he said. “The California guys said they wanted to come back, they missed Douglas.”
Hughes said the dinner and dance at the Douglas Elks was respectably attended and whatever money was raised will be applied to next year’s scholarships.
“It wasn’t packed, but it went well,” Hughes said. “Those who attended seemed to enjoy themselves. The music was great.”
Hughes said looking back he’s glad Douglas was able to do this again.
“It was tough because of the short notice,” he said. “We had a lot of people step up and help out.”
Tradition has Douglas going to Los Angeles Labor Day weekend to play over there.
Hughes said that may happen providing they can find a field to play on.
“The field we used to play on is no longer available,” he said.
