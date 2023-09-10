After playing the first three games on the road the St. David Tigers finally had their home opener on Friday, Sept. 8, whipping the Duncan Wildkats 45-14 in a 1A South Region game.
St. David junior quarterback Grayson Merrill continues to impress, throwing for two touchdowns while running for two.
Merrill directed the St. David offense to three first quarter scores, throwing a 9-yard touchdown pass to Roman Tilton on the Tigers’ opening drive before then scoring on a 67-yard TD run. Chase Pacheco’s 9-yard TD run gave St. David a 21-0 lead. Gannon Carrafa had three extra-point kicks.
Carrafa successfully converted a 19-yard field goal in the second quarter, which followed Merrill’s 41-yard TD run and Pacheco’s 12-yard touchdown scamper, giving St. David a 38-0 lead at the half.
On the opening drive of the third quarter Merrill connected with Luke Haymore for a 55-yard TD. Carrafa’s successful PAT made the score 45-0, putting the game into a running clock that begins when a team is up by 42 points.
Duncan managed to score once late in the third quarter and again midway through the fourth, averting the shutout.
Merrill was 5 of 9 in passing for 102 yards and 2 TDs. He also ran for 172 yards on six carries with two scores.
Pacheco had 64 yards on eight carries and two scores.
Haymore had three receptions for 67 yards and a TD.
“I was pleased with our performance,” St. David coach Braden Davis said. “We moved some guys around defensively to better suit their skill sets. I thought Duncan played very hard. You can always count on Duncan to battle you and hit. We were a bit more talented this year, but they never gave up and I commended their coaches for that.
“I felt like we definitely improved and cut down the mental errors. We had trouble hanging on to the ball, however, and fumbled it more than we have all season, but overall, we’re moving in the right direction. This was a nice region win and it was great to finally play at home in front of a good crowd. Our fans and cheerleaders were awesome.”
St. David, 3-1 overall, 3-0 in region, will be back on the road Friday, Sept. 15, heading to Heber to take on the three-time defending state champion Mogollon Mustangs. Mogollon is 2-1, losing to Hayden on Sept. 1, 34-8.
The Mustangs were at Mayer Thursday, Sept. 1, and posted a 66-0 win. On their way back home the Mogollon bus caught fire and was destroyed. All players and coaches were able to get off safely. According to news reports, fire started to come out from under the seats in the back of the bus. Everybody got off safely, but the bus soon was engulfed in flames and some of the equipment and players’ belongings were destroyed in the fire.
“Mogollon, they’re always tough, especially at their place,” Davis said. “We’ll be prepared and will need to bring our best game. We split with them last year, but this is a new year and both teams have reloaded a lot of new starters. We look forward to playing them as they are the returning champs and perennially one of the best teams in the state.
“This is the type of team you want to play to get a sense of how you stack up and how ready you need to be for the playoffs. We’re still only about mid-season, but this is a big one. Our guys are very excited.”
