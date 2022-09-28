DOUGLAS − Copper King baseball stadium will be the site of a professional baseball game between the Mayos De Navojoa and the Yaquis de Ciudad Obregon of the Pacific Winter League of Mexico.
The nine-inning game will be played Wednesday, Oct. 5, at 7 p.m. as part of the Mexican Baseball Fiesta in Tucson Oct 6-9 at the Kino Sports Complex.
Tickets for the game in Douglas are $12 for general admission, $15 for box seats and are available at City Hall on 10th Street or at the Aquatic Center on 15th Street between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Game day prices increase to $15 for general admission and $20 for box seats.
According to the mexicanbaseballfiesta.com website, this will be the 11th year the Tucson Mexican Baseball Fiesta presented by Vantage West, Casino Del Sol and Visit Tucson has returned to Southern Arizona.
In 2017, 2018 and 2019 Douglas hosted games as part of the Mexican Baseball Fiesta attracting thousands of fans from both sides of the border.
According to information on the website, teams from Mexico come to the U.S. to perform their version of spring training.
Some of the teams that have participated in previous years are the Naranjeros de Hermosillo, Yaquis de Obregon, Aguilas de Mexicali, Tomateros de Culiacán, and the Cañeros de Los Mochis of the Mexican Pacific League (Liga Arco Mexicana Del Pacifico).
Hermosillo and Obregon have participated all 11 years, the website states.
