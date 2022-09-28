DOUGLAS − Copper King baseball stadium will be the site of a professional baseball game between the Mayos De Navojoa and the Yaquis de Ciudad Obregon of the Pacific Winter League of Mexico.

The nine-inning game will be played Wednesday, Oct. 5, at 7 p.m. as part of the Mexican Baseball Fiesta in Tucson Oct 6-9 at the Kino Sports Complex.

