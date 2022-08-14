DOUGLAS − One year after being named Cochise College’s new athletic director, Guy Meyer has announced he is stepping down to accept a similar position at his alma mater, Fort Lewis College, a NCAA Division II school, in Durango, Colo.
Meyer’s last day at Cochise is Friday, Aug. 19. He reports to his new job on Monday, Aug. 22.
According to the Fort Lewis College athletic website announcing the new hire, Meyer, a 2007 alumni and a four-year member of the men’s basketball team, has been selected as the Assistant Athletic Director for External Relations.
Meyer started in 57 of 58 games his last two seasons in Durango, the website states. He was the fourth-leading scorer on the team his senior year, averaging 10.4 points and 6.5 rebounds while shooting at a blistering .523 clip from the floor. His 203 rebounds that season led the team and ranked 10th in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference. As a junior, Meyer was fifth on the team in scoring with 7.2 points and was second on the team with 5.4 rebounds. He ranks 10th all-time in career blocked shots with 53. Meyer graduated from Fort Lewis College in 2007 with a B.A. in communications before completing his M.A. in Human Performance and Sport from New Mexico Highlands University in 2013.
J.D. Rottweiler, president at Cochise College, announced a nationwide search for Meyer’s replacement has begun and former retired athletic director Dr. James “Bo” Hall, would return to Cochise as an interim AD on a part-time basis.
“Guy informed me in late July of an opportunity to return to his alma mater, Fort Lewis College, in their athletics department,” Rottweiler said. “Although we are very sad to see him go, we understand the opportunity to return to a place you competed as an athlete and graduated as a student is often a once in a lifetime opportunity. The ties to your alma mater run deep. We wish him success as he moves forward. His time at Cochise as an assistant coach, assistant athletic director, and finally as the athletic director were high points for Cochise athletics. We appreciate his contributions.
“Cochise College is fortunate to have very experienced and successful coaches at the helm, a highly qualified athletic training team, and with the recently named assistant AD, Angel Ortega, Cochise athletics are positioned well for the future.”
While at Cochise, Meyer served in numerous different roles which included the oversight of all athletic programs, management of budget and expenses, coordination of compliance efforts, and service as the liaison with college, community, state, and conference organizations.
He earned his first collegiate coaching role at Cochise in 2011, joining the Apaches as the assistant to basketball coach Jerry Carrillo before working his way up to associate head coach. From there, Meyer moved on to become the men’s basketball director of operations at New Mexico State University. In one year with the 2017 WAC champions, he was responsible for the coordination of travel logistics, management of the operating budget and served as the academic representative and NCAA compliance liaison for the Aggies.
Meyer joined the University of New Mexico men’s basketball staff the following year, filling the position of director of scouting/video coordinator.
“Feeling the pull to get back into coaching, he accepted a position as the head men’s basketball coach at Glendale Community College where he served from 2017-2019,” the website reports. “It was then that Meyer made the decision to pursue a career in the administrative side of college athletics, moving back to a familiar home in Cochise College as the associate AD.”
“I am honored and thankful to be returning to Fort Lewis College and Durango. I would like to thank Travis Whipple (director of athletics) for the opportunity,” Meyer said. “I look forward to helping build a premier program of excellence centered around serving student-athletes. What makes FLC and Durango so special are the students and people in the community, and I am thrilled to get to work with them.”
Meyer says he is fond of Cochise College and appreciative of the opportunities it has provided him.
He says the decision to leave was not made lightly as it also involves his wife, Victoria Zamora, an administrator at Elfrida Elementary, who also has family in the area.
“Having gone to school there that place has a very special place in my heart,” Meyer said, “Working here has been great, beginning with coach Carrillo taking a chance on me in 2011 as an assistant coach with no real experience to Bo and JD believing in me, leading me to being in the position I’m in now. It’s been both a professional blessing and a Godsend.”
Meyer said he’s proud of his professional career at Cochise and the relationships that he’s built.
“Even with my leaving those relationships will be lifelong relationships,” he said. “This will be a place I will fondly remember forever.”
Meyer wants it known that when he came on board at Cochise last year he wasn’t searching for another job.
“This wasn’t planned,” he said. “It just happened. When this opportunity came up, we felt it was something we had to explore. You never know when these types of opportunities may come your way again. I’m proud to have worked here and love this place.”
Meyer says Cochise has a solid athletic program that has shown it can compete on the regional and national levels. He has no doubt Cochise will find a good AD with a proven background to replace him. His advice to the new candidate would be to do their best in building good, solid relationships.
“The championships, memories, things that we value are all based around people,” he said. “I was basically carrying on what Bo had established, while doing my best to not mess it up. Things that are done here are done with great integrity and backbone.”
“We are excited to welcome Guy back home and have him join our administrative team,” Whipple said on the FLC website. “Guy brings a passion for FLC, a proven track record, and the skill set we were looking for to enhance our external relations. Our department is looking forward to partnering with him to engage our campus, community, alumni, and friends as we look to build a premier program of excellence.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.