DOUGLAS − One year after being named Cochise College’s new athletic director, Guy Meyer has announced he is stepping down to accept a similar position at his alma mater, Fort Lewis College, a NCAA Division II school, in Durango, Colo.

Meyer’s last day at Cochise is Friday, Aug. 19. He reports to his new job on Monday, Aug. 22.

