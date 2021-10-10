Mica Mountain tops Douglas 42-6

If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
DOUGLAS — Tucson Mica Mountain, a new 4A independent school playing its first season of varsity football, came to Douglas Friday and left with a 42-6 win over the Bulldogs.
It was the third straight loss for the Bulldogs.
“We started the game on offense looking to generate some early momentum, we went to the air right away on the first couple possessions but on the first two drives, (Aiden) Rodriguez threw two interceptions that were returned for touchdowns. After that, the tone was set for the (rest of the) game,” Douglas coach Hunter Long said.
The Bulldogs (1-3) trailed 27-0 at the end of the first quarter; 42-0 at the half.
Douglas’ lone score came in the fourth on a touchdown pass from Rodriguez to Emiliano Berthely.
“Our guys need to learn that just because we’re down or have some bad plays happen, we can’t shut down,” Long said. “We have to keep playing and we have to develop a much tougher mindset. We got Amphi this week, who’s playing really good ball right now so we’ll be tested again. So we’ll need to show up and play to our full potential and ability that I know our guys are capable of.”
Tucson Amphitheater is 3-1. The Panthers’ game with Vista Grande was canceled. Friday’s game between Douglas and Amphi is scheduled for 7 p.m. in Tucson.
