ELFRIDA — Jace Mitchell scored five touchdowns Friday, sparking the Valley Union Blue Devils to a 56-26 1A South Region win over the Fort Thomas Apaches on homecoming night.
After getting thumped the week before in a lopsided loss to St. David, Valley Union players showed heart, hustle and determination, improving to 3-3 and keeping their slim playoff chances alive.
“We saw a completely different group of kids out on the field tonight,” Valley Union coach Brandon Gilbreth said. “Some of the extra effort we saw on some of the smaller plays was tremendous. I am so proud of these kids.”
Fort Thomas took its opening drive 63 yards in seven plays and scored on a 1-yard touchdown run.
Valley Union came right back. Facing a third-and-five from the Fort Thomas 22-yard line, Blue Devils quarterback Kohan Evans found a hole and broke free for a score. His successful 2-point conversion pass to Jonathan Guzman tied the game at 8-8.
In the second quarter Mitchell scored his first TD of the night. The failed conversion left VU with a 14-8 lead.
Fort Thomas came right back, driving 60 yards in nine plays, tying the game at 14-14.
With halftime approaching and the score still tied, Evans went to the air, completing a 41-yard TD pass to JJ Valenzuela with 1 second left remaining on the clock. The failed 2-point conversion gave the Blue Devils a 20-14 lead at halftime.
The Valley Union homecoming court was introduced during the half. Breanna Enriquez and Valenzuela were named homecoming queen and king.
Fort Thomas took the opening drive of the second half and marched down for a score, tying the game at 20.
Then Mitchell took over. He made TDs on runs of 45, 50 and 56 yards as the Blue Devils outscored the Apaches 22-6 over the next eight minutes, taking a 42-26 lead into the fourth.
Early in the fourth, Valley Union showed some serious hustle. Fort Thomas’ Aaron Beavers intercepted a pass deep in Blue Devil territory. On the return, he was caught from behind by the Blue Devils defense and fumbled into the end zone, where it was recovered by Valley Union, giving the Blue Devils a first-and-10 at their 20.
Three plays later Evans broke free for a 70-yard TD run and Mitchell later closed out the scoring with a 41-yard interception return for a 56-26 lead.
Guzman’s interception on the final play of the game brought the Blue Devil fans to their feet.
Gilbreth said Mitchell had 15 carries for 216 yards, two kickoff returns for 68 yards, 18 solo tackles, and the interception. Evans had eight carries for 159 yards and two scores. He was 3-of 6-in passing for 63 yards with a score and an interception. He also had two interceptions.
Gilbreth noted that his son, Kolby, who wasn’t scheduled to play, had some huge blocks that allowed Mitchell to get free for his TD runs.
“Kohan really stepped up for us tonight,” Gilbreth said. “He made some plays when he had to.”
Valley Union has two games remaining, Friday at Sells Baboquivari and Oct. 15 at home against Duncan on senior night.
“If we can keep this same attitude that we saw tonight, these next two games could be winnable games for us,” Gilbreth said.
