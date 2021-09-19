If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
HEBER — In what was a battle of two unbeaten teams, both with tough defenses, Heber Mogollon handed the St. David Tigers their first loss of the season, 48-26.
The loss drops St. David to 3-1 while Mogollon improves to 5-0. Going into the game each team had allowed just 12 points. That all changed in the first half.
Mogollon led 16-6 at the end of the first quarter and 24-20 at the half. The Mustangs took control of the game in the third, outscoring the Tigers 16-0 and taking a 20-point lead into the final quarter.
“We didn’t make the necessary adjustments at halftime, that’s on me,” St. David coach Braden Davis said. “We were unable to stop them and they scored two more TDs than we did, and they were perfect in their PATs whereas we were 1 for 4. I felt this game would come down to turnovers and PATs, and we actually took care of the ball pretty well, but didn’t get it done with our extra points, and didn’t find a way to shut down their offense or exploit their defense. I will say that Mogollon is very good, very big up front for a 1A school, and very fast.
Tigers quarterback Ryan Gooding had three TD passes, one each to Kydin Richardson, Jake Goodman and Jeremiah Toyota-Gill.
Bobcat Pacheco had a TD run and Brayden Merrill and Koy Richardson led the Tigers in tackles.
It’s homecoming in St. David this week as the Tigers host the Valley Union Blue Devils Friday night at 7. A volleyball game between St. David and Valley Union is scheduled for 5 p.m.
