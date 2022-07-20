Willcox players Allison Rodriguez, left, and Emily Coronado share a few thoughts in the dugout before heading to their family vehicles Tuesday at Domingo Paiz Complex in Sierra Vista. The team had to leave prior to the incoming storm hitting the area.
Thornydale players Jady Elkrem, left, and Tristan Pogue take refuge while keeping busy as Tuesday evening’s storm delayed the state softball tournament quarterfinals at the Domingo Paiz Complex.
MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW
Willcox players Allison Rodriguez, left, and Emily Coronado share a few thoughts in the dugout before heading to their family vehicles Tuesday at Domingo Paiz Complex in Sierra Vista. The team had to leave prior to the incoming storm hitting the area.
SIERRA VISTA — For the second straight night Mother Nature delayed the start of the two evening games that were scheduled in the Arizona Little League 8-10 state softball tournament at the Domingo Paiz Complex on Tacoma Street.
Monday’s games were delayed 90 minutes before finally getting underway.
Tuesday’s state quarterfinal games between the Willcox All-Stars and Tucson Thornydale and Cave Creek Cactus Foothills versus Scottsdale Arcadia were delayed for more than 2 1/2 hours as rain lingered over the fields at Domingo Paiz.
Willcox led Thornydale 3-0 at the end of the first inning while Arcadia and Cactus Foothills were tied 0-0 after one inning.
The winners of these games will meet Wednesday in the state semifinals.
Monday was elimination day for four teams competing in the state tournament. Games started about 90 minutes later than scheduled due to lighting. For the second straight game a rattlesnake was spotted as well.
Pinal Mountain, Casa Grande, Prescott Valley and Round Valley all had their state tournament experience come to an end while Queen Creek, Goodyear, Mesa Four Peaks and Sunnyside all advanced to play on Tuesday.
On Saturday it was back to business as usual for Hattie Macumber of the Willcox All-Stars, who was back in the pitcher’s circle throwing another no-hitter in a 17-0 win over Round Valley.
Macumber struck out nine and walked three in the three innings the game was played.
In five previous tournament games this summer Macumber has allowed one hit, fanned 63 and walked 12. Her team has outscored its opponents 61-2.
In Saturday’s state playoff game, Willcox scored 10 runs in the first and seven in the second taking its 17-0 lead. Willcox had 17 hits.
Macumber was 3-for-3 with two runs scored and four RBIs, Jayleen Aguirre was 2-for-3 with three runs scored and two RBIs, Julie Larson was 2-for-2 with two runs scored and an RBI, Lilly Williams was 1-for-2 with three runs scored, Daylin Medrano was 2-for-2 with a run scored and two RBIs and Josey Benavides was 2-for-2 with a run scored and two RBIs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.