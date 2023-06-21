BISBEE — Bisbee High School new football coach Shawn Holly is having the Pumas doing some things this summer they haven’t done in years.
Throughout the month of June, the Pumas will compete in six 7 on 7 passing competitions and lineman challenges. That’s in addition to their regular summer workouts in the weight room as well as on the field.
Plus, the new coach announced that Bisbee will host a preseason scrimmage on Aug. 11 against Morenci.
The Pumas kick off the 2023 season Aug. 18 at Benson.
Holly comes to Bisbee from Holbrook, where he coached the Roadrunners just one season to an 11-1 overall record, 7-0 in conference, 5-0 in region. He was named the 2A Little Colorado Region Coach of the Year. The lone loss last season came in the 2A state quarterfinals to the Willcox Cowboys.
“I’m really excited to be here,” Holly said. “I visited here several weeks ago. Found it to be a nice little town. It’s quaint. The wife loves it so that’s a plus. We’re just happy to be here.”
Holly admits Bisbee is hotter than Holbrook so that will take some getting used to but the size of the schools is similar and both play in Class 2A.
Holly said when he saw the head coaching position at Bisbee plus the athletic director position were available, he decided to apply.
“I got my master’s degree in coaching and athletic administration from Columbia College in South Carolina,” he said. “Prior to Holbrook I was teaching and coaching at a school called Pasquotank County High School in North Carolina. I’m used to small schools. I actually prefer small schools. It allows me to get to know the kids on a deeper level.”
He said his wife is working toward being a school counselor and they believe they have that opportunity here.
Holly says he likes to throw the ball and runs what he describes as an “air-raid offense.”
“I’ve been running that offense for about four years,” he said. “I’ve learned the system front and back. It’s about 65% passing. We do run the ball also, which is a common misconception.”
Holly says after meeting with the players and seeing their potential he sees the talent level and his offense together fitting like a glove.
“We have a tall quarterback,” he said, referring to junior Sebastian Lopez. “We have about five to six really good receivers we can use. We have two to three really good running backs. It’s all going to come down to our offensive line. They’re young right now. We need to catch them up to speed. When we do, we’ll be fine.”
Holly believes the passing competitions he has the Pumas participating in this summer can only help his team as they learn the new offense.
“It will help our receivers and quarterbacks learn the playbook, learn their progressions,” he said. “It gives them a chance to compete against someone other than themselves.”
The Pumas were at a passing competition June 9-10 in Tucson and then competed in Sierra Vista against Buena, Tombstone, Tucson Desert View, Rio Rico and Berean Academy on June 14.
“We competed against some pretty big schools,” Holly said. “We went 2-1 in the first competition, 1-4 in the second. We won a game and tied twice at the Buena competition. So, we are getting better, and we are learning how to compete.
“We are also getting a decent understanding of the system. Which, to me, is the purpose of 7 on 7. We have maybe two or three more competitions before we take our break in July, hopefully we continue to get the numbers out and continue to get better. This offense is a repetition offense. The more you do it the better you get at it.”
Holly will replace Joni Giacomino as athletic director, allowing her to return full-time to her dean of students position.
“I’m going to bring a love of sports,” he said. “If you don’t love sports, you’re going to have a tough time being an AD. I also want the kids at Bisbee to have a great athletic experience. I want them to have fun and not view it as a job. I also hope to be able to help them further their education through athletics.”
Holly has his assistant coaches selected. Bob Coronado returns and will be the special teams coordinator and wide receiver’s coach. Adrian Borquez and Danny Barrow also return. Borquez will be coaching the running backs, Barrow the quarterbacks. Carlos Lopez is a new coach. He will be coaching the linebackers. Donald Lawless comes to Bisbee from Arkansas. He will be Holly’s defensive coordinator. Former Douglas Bulldog Danny Escarcega will be coaching the offensive and defensive line.
In the meantime, Holly has been getting out in the community doing what he can to promote Bisbee football and the athletic program overall.
“Very happy to be here,” he said.
