BISBEE — Bisbee High School new football coach Shawn Holly is having the Pumas doing some things this summer they haven’t done in years.

Throughout the month of June, the Pumas will compete in six 7 on 7 passing competitions and lineman challenges. That’s in addition to their regular summer workouts in the weight room as well as on the field.

