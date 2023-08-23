BISBEE − There’s a new “sheriff” in town at Bisbee High School and with it, he brings a new plan of attack.
Shawn Holley has taken over the football head coaching duties, replacing Brian Vertrees, who stepped down after 18 seasons in the BHS program, the last six as head coach.
Holley comes to Bisbee from Holbrook, where he coached the Roadrunners just one season to an 11-1 overall record, 7-0 in conference, 5-0 in region. He was named the 2A Little Colorado Region Coach of the Year. Holbrook’s lone loss came in the 2A state quarterfinals to the Willcox Cowboys.
Assisting Holley will be Donald Lollis, defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach. Others are Bobby Coronado, wide receivers and special teams; Danny Escarcega, offensive and defensive lines; Danny Barrow, quarterbacks; Adrian Borquez, running backs; and Carlos Lopez linebackers.
Holley came on board in June and immediately had the Pumas participating in passing competitions and lineman challenges, something they hadn’t done in years.
“We went to a lot of seven-on-seven tournaments this summer to learn our new scheme and compete against other schools,” Holley said. “When you wait until the first game to see how a team competes, it’s usually too late at that point. Competing in sevens and a preseason scrimmage will pay off big for us around the middle of the season.”
On Friday, Aug. 11, the Pumas hosted the Morenci Wildcats in a scrimmage at the Warren Ballpark.
“After the Morenci scrimmage I told (the team) I was about 80% pleased with what I saw,” Holley said. “We started out shaky on both sides of the ball but once we settled down and started playing, we didn’t look back. I like to see us improve on tackling, sustaining blocks in the pass game and just getting more production out of our run game.”
Opposing teams can look for Bisbee to throw the ball more than it has in the past.
“I’m an air raid guy through and through,” Holley said. “We will be throwing the football a lot more than they are used to here in Bisbee. Don’t get me wrong, we will still run the football, but we’re a pass first football team.”
Junior Sebastian Lopez, a second team all-region honoree last year who threw for 653 yards and ran for 836, totaled a combined 15 touchdowns. He will lead the Pumas’ offense again.
Lopez says he likes the new offense Holley has installed and believes it allow him to better utilize his athletic talents.
“Sebastian is going to be the guy for us,” Holley said. “He played in more of a veer offense last year. With us spreading things out and using his athletic ability at the QB position, I’m expecting big things from him. I’m also expecting big things from our receivers with all the depth we have there.
“We’re loaded at receiver this year (with juniors) Michael Coronado and Xavier Montiel. David Chapman, Juan Pablo Navarro, Jose Mendez and Victor Valenzuela will see time also. They’re all seniors. Hunter Wright is a sophomore and will see time out there as well.”
Junior Bryceton Meyer is expected to be the main running back this season.
Lopez and Coronado have been listed by Tucson media as Southern Arizona’s top underclassmen prospects for 2023.
“I like this new offense a lot,” Coronado said. “It’s something different than what we’ve had in the past and gives us wide receivers the chance to make some plays. It’s a big improvement from what we’ve had the last couple of years.”
Coronado said the players on the team quickly bought into what Holley was offering with the offense and he has all the confidence that Lopez will do a good job running it effectively.
Depth at the skill positions should be a plus for the Pumas this season.
“We have eight to nine receivers that will see playing time and about three running backs we can sub in,” Holley said.
According to Holley if there is a weakness it’s the youth on the line.
“I’d like to work with those guys and continue to get them caught up to speed,” he said.
Bisbee kicked off its season Aug. 18 with a conference road game at Benson, which the Pumas won convincingly, 43-13.
“Moving up (the) Benson game to week one was a really good move in my opinion,” Holley said. “It gives us a bye after our fifth game, and we have a chance to rest and heal before that important game against Willcox. I think we are in one of the toughest regions in 2A football. Willcox is always a tough out, Benson was a 3A playoff team a year ago, Palo Verde coming down from 3A, Tanque Verde was a 2A playoff team last year, and so on. So, we’re in a tough region.
“I think Willcox is the favorite. They were a game away from the state championship last season. I can see us finishing in the top three in the region this season if we can come out and compete and execute at a high level. I can definitely see this Bisbee team making the playoffs this year. Let’s go Pumas!”
